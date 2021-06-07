The millionaire amount that Fiorentina would pay for Jesús ‘Tecatito’ Corona

The Mexican footballer of the Porto, Jesus Manuel ‘Tecatito’ Corona, is in the crosshairs of the whole of the Series, Fiorentina, a team led by former Napoli coach Gennaro Gattuso and, according to Italian media, the Viola team, would pay a millionaire for the player.

Tecatito, who is focused on the Tricolor, could change of scene for the following season and leave Porto after 6 seasons. .

Various reports report that Fiorentina would pay about 25 million dollars for the services of the Mexican, who arrived at Porto in 2016.

The clause of Jesús ‘Tecatito’ Corona is € 25M until the end of July. The Mexican is interested in Fiorentina and Sevilla and enters his last year of contract, so he could leave this summer. [vía @abolapt] pic.twitter.com/MSxVVnzhmE – ACF Fiorentina (@Sp_Fiorentina) June 7, 2021

In addition to Fiorentina, Sevilla is also looking for the services of the Mexican, so Fiorentina does not have easy negotiation.

Corona has one more year of contract at Porto, however, the Player Clause dropped from 40 MDD to 25 MDD, so the Fiore would seek to pay it to have the player.

