The millionaire accounts of Morocco with immigration

A young woman raises a Moroccan flag in the middle of the massive entrance into Ceuta (Photo: FADEL SENNA via AFP via Getty Images)

The humanitarian and political crisis in Ceuta is the latest and most cruel example of the tensions between Morocco and the European Union, mainly Spain, on account of immigration. The hospital care in Logroño for the leader of the Polisario Front has been the excuse used by the kingdom of Mohamed VI to open the door to thousands of migrants in their flight to the Spanish city.

European relations with Morocco are neither easy nor cheap. The North African country is the second that receives the most community funds in terms of migratory cooperation, with 346 million euros

As detailed this Wednesday by the European Commission, of that money rain, 238 million belong to the Emergency Trust Fund of the European Union for Africa, with another 101.7 million in aid to national authorities to combat the illegal trafficking of beings humans.

The accounts of Spain multiply since 2019

Spain also has to scratch its pocket to have good relations with its southern neighbor. In the last three years, since Sánchez reinforced investment in Morocco after a visit to the Moroccan king, the Executive has approved an amount of more than 90 million euros in direct aid for border control and actions against human trafficking mafias , as detailed by Europa Press.

The accounts already include the 30 million item approved by the Council of Ministers this Tuesday, in the worst hours of the massive influx of migrants into Ceuta.

Weapons, another topic

A separate chapter in the negotiations involves the sale of arms to the Alahuite kingdom. In the last five years, Spain has sold defense equipment for an amount that exceeds 87 million euros. Of the total, more than two thirds (67.7%) …

