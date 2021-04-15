The millennial app that teaches them to be adults and the generational struggle

How much does it cost to get older? Rather, how much does it cost millennials and Gen Z? Beyond the philosophical part of the question, the current reality has already put a price on it. Or at least part of that process of transition to adult life. 3.4 million dollars, in the format of a round of financing, are those that RealWorld obtained a few days ago. A capital that is added to the 1.1 achieved months ago.

A financial confidence of a group of investors – among them the investment vehicle of Jeff Bezos – who have seen in the hard passage to adult life of Generation Z, and earlier, an economic mine. The goal of RealWorld, which is currently based in the United States, is to simplify maturity, as explained to Techcrunch; at least in theory. From renting an apartment, contracting health insurance, negotiating a work contract or seeking care for your parents. To gain time in the tasks associated with the transition to adult life.

Via work notebooks, the company explains precisely what it is to be an adult. At least in a functional and theoretical sense. For while many may believe they are in possession of the absolute truth, the reality that RealWorld has encountered is that most of today’s youth are absolutely lost. The workbooks would be an explanation of the how, but also of the when.

Although RealWorld is only in explanatory format, the company’s goal is to achieve the level of services. Combine, in a single application, everything that an independent young person may need.

What is being an adult, the million dollar question

Photo by Eddy Billard on Unsplash

The operation has already been defined as a success, a long-term one. And also the company has attracted attention for its objective. Has revealed the classic generational showdown, now with a technological perspective, putting on the table a question: what kind of young people are reaching the adult world? A millennial generation and Z incapable of facing a work contract, a rental or an income statement procedure. Blame society, education or young people themselves?

Mariano Urraco, professor of sociology at UDIMA, starts from a key hypothesis: “Each generation has criticized the younger generation, this has happened since the Greeks and will continue to happen in the future.” Or what is the same, over the years, the older they forget what it’s like to start being an adult, as well as the effects of the environment in its transition. This type of application would therefore be “taking advantage of an existing and numerous market” that has emerged over the years.

When does one become an adult and what does it mean to belong to this group?

Would it therefore be negative? For Urraco, two essential questions arise from a sociological point of view: when does one become an adult and what does it mean to belong to this group? “Adult life has been defined as a video game, in which we go through screens based on achievements and points,” he explains, “if you have all the points, you are a complete adult and If you are missing any, you are, but a little less; this makes us wonder if being an adult is a biological or a social issue.

A matter of existential milestones closely linked to generations. For the sociologist, the key is whether making the income statement or negotiating a rental contract are aspects linked to the definition of adult of the new generations of young people. Some that, he points out, they live with the stigma of being what they are. “Millennials are called lazy and it seems that today’s young people are not capable of being adults, but the reality is that they are doing other things,” he explains. And those things take time.

Time, the cheat product for millennials

Time is, by far, the biggest bet in the world of technology for years. The largest entry point of use for the new generations. In this way, hundreds of digital services do what one could do for oneself: we do anything for you, so that you have more time to live your life. RealWorld would be one more of that list that tries to solve several deficiencies: both social and educational.

“The capitalism of the future, and of the present, is fundamentally based on time” Mariano Urraco

What is the price of time for millennials? The one that has Glovo or Deliveroo to bring the food already made at home, that of Amazon to make the purchase of any product that is needed, or that of an autonomous vacuum cleaner so as not to clean oneself. Added to this list are options for them to wash your clothes, to bring your rented car home, to make your income tax return through a digital agency and, now with the coronavirus pandemic, the price of a Netflix, Disney Plus or HBO as substitutes for physical cinema.

You could say that we can buy time of all kinds and at all prices; let’s put the issue of employment impact aside. A benefit that was destined for the upper classes years ago, which had cheap labor for these non-playful tasks, today has been democratized. “The capitalism of the future, and of the present, is fundamentally based on time,” says Urraco, “But it’s a very tricky thing.”

When time goes down the drain

Photo by Aron Visuals on Unsplash

For the sociologist, if millennials are not dedicating themselves to the tasks of adult life it is because they are doing others. Some that may not be taken into account. And while many of them may be linked to training or personal enrichment, many others would go for the playful part. “And companies know this and it is already being used against young people themselves,” he adds. They have no more time, but would live consumed by it.

A time that, on the other hand, is not his either. The current trend of dispense with private property It is one of the biggest differences from its predecessors. Colivings because young people prefer to live in a community and without housing charges of any kind. Applications to rent cars for long or short duration, bikes, motorcycles or even clothes. Options for all tastes.

Unlimited capitalism, now at your fingertips through a phone and hundreds of applications to solve your life

The sociologist explains that precisely these questions of time and the opposite that has become, is the central theme of the book Can’t Even, by Anne Helen Petersen. A social critique of the feeling of exhaustion of the millennial generation and later before the cultural changes of the moment. If they have more time than their predecessors, why are they associated with endemic exhaustion. Capitalism without limits, now at your fingertips through a phone and hundreds of applications to solve your life.

Regarding the current reality of the labor system, the latest data in Spain suggest that today’s young people, the so-called millennials, receive 30% less salary than their parents. Uncertainty, persistent instability with two economic crises in tow, the weight of previous generations for not being able to reach the established standard and now the coronavirus pandemic, they have formed a whole group with its own identity. Perhaps they do not know how to make the rent – something that RealWorld or a similar application could do now -, or they are consumed by the universe of technology. But they know how to do other things that are not taken into account. The burnout typical of the generation of the 80s, now translated into millennials and the general Z.

More on this topic