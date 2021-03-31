The millenary holm oak from Huesca has been chosen European Tree of the year

A millenary holm oak, the name by which Aragon is known to the holm oaks, has changed the life of Lecina, a small town in the municipality of Bárcabo, in the Huesca region of Sobrarbe (Huesca), by obtaining this Wednesday the official title of Tree of the Year in Europe.

The award has been announced in a virtual ceremony by the Association for Environmental Collaboration, organizer of the contest for 11 years, and that has been followed with great expectation and nerves in the town, in a day described as historic by the neighbors.

Known in the town as the Castañera for the large quantities of acorns it provides, it has obtained the record of votes in this contest, 104,264 in total, well above the Curinga Banana (Italy), which came in second place with 78,210 votes, and the old Sycamore tree (Russia), with 66,026 votes.

Before participating in the European competition, the holm oak was recognized as Tree of the year in Spain 2021, which allowed him to attend this tree contest in which 14 candidates from different European countries have competed. It is the first time that a Spanish tree has risen with this recognition.

The mayor of Lecina, Carmen Lalueza, is excited that over the next few months the millennial Carrasca will place this town on the tourism map and already plans to condition the area with public toilets in the current parking lot and open another point for more vehicles.

Its intention is to serve as a central point in a corridor that links two of the most beautiful towns in Spain: Alquézar and Aínsa. “Without knowing it, La Carrasca has managed to get us all closer together, and we have called a meeting for the next few weeks to tackle a common project,” he said.

An oak with history and legend

The Arasanz sisters were also at the celebration, landowners where the award-winning holm oak is located, who have highlighted their father’s stubbornness to prevent it from being cut down and turned into wood or charcoal, as happened with many others in the area.

After saving her from logging, they say, her father did not know what to do because people were climbing, breaking the bark and damaging the tree. “And that’s why I put butter, so that people would get stained when they went up”, they recall.

The holm oak is a symbol of the Sobrarbe region (whose own name means “on the tree”) and appears even in the shield of Aragon, right in the first barracks, to remember the Fueros de Sobrarbe and the slogan “before they were laws than kings.”

That of Lecina preserves its own legend: they say that a long time ago, the town was surrounded by holm oaks and oaks, where wolves, bears and witches were hiding, which the neighbors feared and which kept them away from the forest.

The holm oaks were happy for that protection, which prevented humans from approaching and cutting them down to make firewood, all except a young holm oak, unhappy with this “bad reputation.” When the witches left the forest, they granted wishes to the rest of the trees as a token of gratitude that ended up being their downfall and only the little holm oak, which did not want to transform itself, managed to survive, and since then and until now it has not stopped growing.

