The Milky Way merged with another galaxy 10 billion years ago

A new study developed at the Ohio State University (United States) and the University of Birmingham (United Kingdom) has determined with more precision the exact moment in which the Milky Way was united and the way in which it did it. It was about 10 billion years ago, when it merged with a satellite galaxy called Gaia-Enceladus. The evidence indicates that at the time of the merger the Milky Way had already formed most of its stars.

As with other giant spiral galaxies in the universe, the Milky Way has “fed” throughout its history from multiple collisions and mergers with other galaxies.

However, one of those galactic alliances seems to have been more significant: it happened 10 billion years, when our home in the cosmos mated with Gaia-Enceladus, a satellite galaxy orbiting the Milky Way attracted by its gravitational pull.

According to a press release, the new research has succeeded in verifying that at the time of this merger, a large part of the stars located in the main disk of the Milky Way were already formed.

Beyond this, the collision caused strong changes in the orbits of the stars that were previously in our galaxy and, in addition, added new stars from Gaia-Enceladus, which were integrated into the outer halo of the Milky Way.

In the same sense, previous research led by the University of Cambridge had already highlighted in 2018 the significance of the merger between the Milky Way and Gaia-Enceladus.

Scientists highlighted at the time that the impressive intergalactic collision reshaped the structure of the Milky Way, shaping both its inner bulge and its outer halo.

Similar ages

In the new research, which was published in the journal Nature Astronomy, the specialists explained that the ages of the stars coming from the “intruder” galaxy were very similar to those of the Milky Way’s own stars at the time of the enormous collision, although the visitors were somewhat younger.

This condition allowed the scientists to conclude that a large percentage of the stellar composition of our galaxy was already in place before the merger.

To obtain these data, the astronomers selected about 95 stars that had been observed through NASA’s Kepler space telescope.

Using astroeismology tools, the researchers were able to access the “interior” of the stars: with this information about their internal structure, scientists are able to determine the ages of each star.

Did the Milky Way grow early?

The results indicated that although both the stars from Gaia-Enceladus and those that already made up the main disk of the Milky Way were around 10 billion years old, the former were somewhat younger, as previously indicated.

In addition to confirming the date of the merger, the discovery could open new research around the initial conformation of the Milky Way, which could have developed much faster than thought up to now.

According to experts, determining the exact age of the stars is crucial to advance a deeper understanding of the formation of galaxies and the history of the cosmos. Thanks to these data, it is possible to differentiate the origin of each star, in the framework of the constant mergers and collisions between galaxies of different magnitudes and characteristics.

Photo:

Artistic recreation of the thick disk located in the middle of the Milky Way. Credit: ESO / NASA / JPL-Caltech / M. Kornmesser / R. Hurt, CC BY 4.0.