The Milky Way merged with another galaxy 10 billion years ago

The study also used a spectroscopic study, called APOGEE, which provides the chemical composition of the stars. “We have demonstrated the great potential of astroseismology, in combination with spectroscopy, to determine the age of individual stars,” he clarifies.

With these and other data, they were able to show what was happening when the Milky Way merged with an orbiting satellite galaxy, known as Gaia-Enceladus, about 10 billion years ago.

“The Gaia-Enceladus fusion event is believed to be one of the most important in the history of the Milky Way, shaping how we observe it today,” continues Montalbán.

The results allowed them to conclude that a large percentage of the stellar composition of our galaxy was already in place before the merger. The ages of the stars from the “intruder” galaxy were very similar to those of the Milky Way stars themselves at the time of the massive collision, although they were somewhat younger.

In addition to confirming the date of the merger, the discovery could open up new research into the initial conformation of the Milky Way, which could have developed much faster than previously thought.

“We now intend to apply this approach to larger samples of stars and include even more subtle features of the frequency spectra,” the authors conclude. Little by little, we are getting closer to a much sharper view of the history, evolution and assembly of the Milky Way.