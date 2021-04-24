The military man who was in serious condition dies after being vaccinated with AstraZeneca

The corporal of the Army FPB, 35, he passed away this morning at the University Clinic of Navarra, where he was admitted in serious condition for days after being inoculated with the AstraZeneca vaccine.

Despite the fact that Navarra reported the death on Friday, the Army assures that the death It took place at dawn this Saturday.

The soldier, stationed in the Infantry Regiment America 66, He was vaccinated against Covid-19 on April 7 along with the rest of his unit and immediately afterwards began to feel unwell.

Days later, last 21, suffered a blackout when he was at his home and was transferred to the hospital, where he remained admitted in serious condition until his death this Saturday.

The Army has reported that the corporal’s family has donated his organs and his priority is “to support his family in everything they need and to accompany them in these difficult times for everyone.”

Corporal FPB had joined the Army in 2015 and practically all his military life spent in mountain units, and these last three years in the America 66 Regiment. He was in possession of the Cross of Military Merit with white badge.