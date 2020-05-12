Everything seems to indicate that President López Obrador and his National Security team recognize that as soon as we begin to return to normal, the Mexico we had before the month of March will be very different. We had already written it in these days: greater crime, greater insecurity, unemployment and thousands of people desperate to overcome the economic crisis at the time in which, surely, We will have to maintain many or at least several sanitary measures to avoid a recurrence of this pandemic.

And I say that they already recognized him because before this happens, López Obrador, contrary to what he promised in campaign times and then with the creation of the National Guard, has ordered that – and I quote – “The Armed Forces of the SEDENA and the Navy participate in an extraordinary, regulated, supervised, subordinate and complementary manner with the National Guard in public security functions ”. In short, seeing that the National Guard did not achieve its main objective – to put an end to violence in the country – there is no other choice but to return to what had been working years ago … much to his regret.

But here the issue is not only that the President has authorized the military and the sailors to return to the streets. The theme is also where is the much acclaimed National Guard that although at first it would work to fight crime, little by little it was receiving more and more functions (even the immigration police), to the degree that none of them was able to achieve one hundred percent. So, when overcome, they will have to be the members of SEDENA and the Mexican Navy who are in charge for the next 5 years of the issue that is going beyond the current administration and that surely will get much more complicated at the end of this quarantine; hence the need to publish this decree as soon as possible in the Official Gazette of the Federation.

Now, the issue does not end with the frustrated National Guard. The issue now, in addition, is to realize that the dismantling of the Federal Police, which had also been doing work to fight crime, was in vain. And by the way, where were all those Federals who were fired from that corporation, who did not want to be part of the National Guard and who now see that this plan was frustrated since the military will take to the streets?

¿And where was that dream of the President’s followers that they defended the decision to withdraw the troops, since they were doing tasks that would not correspond to them?

In short, putting aside the intention to politicize, we must applaud that President López Obrador seems to have finally realized the urgent need to stop violence at any cost and drawing on the institutions that have given better results and who have the highest confidence in Mexican society.

Probably, and being very optimistic, we will begin to see that after trying and testing, our government will recover formulas of yesteryear they were not so negative and I could start adopting them.

