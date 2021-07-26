The milestone of artificial heart transplantation in Europe

The Neapolitan hospital of Monaldi has recently achieved the implantation of a fully artificial heart successfully in an operation that is the first time it takes place in Europe out of the investigation phase, as Euronews has published. A milestone that has been very well received and that offers a better quality of life to patients, according to one of its managers.

According to the aforementioned medium, it is a bioprosthetic heart that has been developed by the French company Carmat and that had previously been implanted in patients in the United States during clinical trials carried out to study its efficacy and viability. The one held in Italy last week is the first to take place outside of those rehearsals.

The recipient has been a 56 year old patient that, due to its clinical picture, he was not a candidate for a heart transplant. The artificial that has now been implanted “works with small electric motors that pump blood towards the aorta or pulmonary artery, and is also designed to self-regulate the range of blood flow thanks to the presence of sensors and software”, as explained Marisa De Feo, director of the UOC for General Cardiac Surgery and director of the Department of Cardiac Surgery and Transplantation of the Neapolitan hospital.

You have added that it is a device that has four biological valves, which makes it different from SynCardia, which is “completely mechanical with four mechanical valves inside.” In its favor, the French company has that it is “a lot easier to handler ”and it is also less noisy. “The fact that it has biological valves means that there is no need to decoagulate, which reduces the risk of thrombosis and bleeding”Adds De Feo.

Maurizio di Mauro, general director of the hospital, commented that “with this additional tool available we are taking a further step to offer patients suffering from advanced heart failure the best possible care.”

This device, which was manufactured for the first time in 2018, received authorization from the European Union for marketing last December.

