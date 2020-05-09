Milan president Paolo Scaroni, has revealed that his team has several players affected by the coronavirus that are currently in the recovery phase Although the staff maintains the planned preparation plan. Milan had already recognized at the start of the pandemic that Paolo Maldini and his son Daniel were affected by the Covid-19, although today they are already recovered.

05/09/2020

Act at 10:10

CEST

SPORT.es

“We have some infected players in the recovery phase. The two Maldinis (Paolo and his son Daniel) are now fine. “ indicated the president of Milan during a telematic meeting WarRoom. Scaroni, however, indicated that the preparation of the Milan team continues its course with an eye toward the restart of the competition in Italy and remember, as an example to follow, what happened in Germany.

“Milanello is open and we have already started training again, we keep our distance. We are taking steps towards restarting,” he said. “We can adopt the German formula that quarantines the sick while the others follow.”

The Milan president recalled that the virus is present and that you have to get used to living with it. “We have to get used to living with the virus and this also has to be applied to football. You cannot stay still until the infection rate is zero.”

Scaroni also revealed that he awaits the return of the Swedish Zlatan Ibrahimovic, who reinforced the team before the coronavirus crisis. “I think Ibrahimovic wants to play again”he indicated. The veteran Scandinavian attacker will return to Italy throughout this weekend, although he will have to go through a quarantine of two weeks before joining the club’s activity.

.