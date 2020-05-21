‘The Mijis’ points to SLP deputies being “double standards” after rejecting abortion

This Thursday, most of the deputies of the Congress of San Luis Potosí voted in favor of opinions that reject constitutional reforms to the Penal Code and the Political Constitution of the State, reason why the decriminalization of the abortion before 12 weeks of gestation in the entity.

Deputies are double standards, says ‘El Mijis’

Due to the above, the local deputy Pedro Carrizales Becerra, better known as ‘The Mijis“He attacked his fellow members of the LXII Legislature, whom he called double standards for rejecting the initiative that would allow abortion, and accused them of legislating with a view to the next elections and not in favor of the people who voted for them.

It is called being double standards; I told them in their faces and I support them. Whoever makes decisions thinking of elections and not representing the rights and needs of women, should not have a space, because they only seek power and money, not a cooler Mexico. ✌ https://t.co/INeReKsISX – The MIJIS (@mijisoficial)

"It is called being double standards; I told them in their faces and I support them. Whoever makes decisions thinking of elections and not representing the rights and needs of women, should not have a space, because they only seek power and money, not a cooler Mexico," 'El Mijis' wrote on his Twitter account.

On the same social network, he recalled that when he took a protest as a legislator, he swore to represent Mexicans and not represent and defend their ideologies, “I am a child of God, but as a deputy I swore to represent them, not to represent myself. Under the protection of God, the deputies reject abortion, the same god that they do not invoke in the face of death, the one who does not govern them when they screw up wool, whom they do not pray while there is crisis, “he stressed.

SLP deputies say “no” to abortion

During the ordinary session by videoconference that took place this Thursday morning, with 20 legislators in favor, three abstentions and four against, they rejected the initiative that sought to modify articles 148, 149 and 150 of the Penal Code of the State of San Luis Potosí to legalize abortion after 12 weeks of gestation.

And later they rejected the initiative that promoted reforming Article 16 and adding two paragraphs to Article 12 of the Political Constitution of the State, which sought to recognize women the right to voluntarily terminate their pregnancy within a maximum period of 12 weeks of gestation.

# Ordinary Session Dismissed due to an inappropriate initiative that promoted the reform of article 16; and add two paragraphs to article 12 of the Political Constitution of the Free and Sovereign State of San Luis Potosí. – Edo SLP Congress (@CongresoEdoSLP)

It was the deputies of the National Action (PAN), of the Democratic Revolution (PRD), Institutional Revolutionary (PRI), and even one of Morena, who spoke out for respect for the right to life and stated that this is not an issue from social classes, from rich against poor, but from public health and to maintain and protect the right to live of every human being, that is the fundamental argument, they said.

Meanwhile, the deputies of Morena Pedro César Carrizales Becerra, Alejandra Valdés Martínez and Marite Hernández Correa defended the legal termination of the pregnancy and said that it was not possible to legislate based on religious beliefs but thinking that reality was beyond us and today, because abortion is a common practice that puts women’s health at risk.

Banda, I can proudly say that the commission I chair is the only one that drafted an opinion in favor of the decriminalization of abortion and that unfortunately voted against PAN, PRD, and even a colleague from Morena. The fight does not end here. ✌ – The MIJIS (@mijisoficial)

“I can proudly say that the commission I chair is the only one that drafted an opinion in favor of the decriminalization of abortion and that unfortunately voted against PAN, PRD and even Morena’s partner. The Fight does not end here ”, he sentenced.

