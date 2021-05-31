The migratory crisis rises with the arrival of hundreds of people in patera

A group of 18 migrants are disembarked in the port of Malaga (Photo: SOPA Images SOPA Images / LightRocket via Getty)

The migratory crisis that worsened with the arrival of thousands of Moroccan migrants to Ceuta has not stopped this weekend, after hundreds of people of Maghreb origin have arrived in Spanish territory aboard boats. They have done it in different parts of the country such as the Canary Islands, the Balearic Islands, Algeciras or Alicante.

The last of these boats has arrived during the night of this Sunday. With 29 migrants on board, he has reached the Mulión ravine by his own means, located in the Teguise municipality, in Lanzarote, as reported by the Emergency and Security Coordination Center (Cecoes). Three adult males from this expedition have assured members of the emergency services who come from Iraq and Yemen and that the group had been sailing for four days.

27 males and 2 minors were traveling in the car. They have been assisted by the health facility deployed in the area and no transfers have been made to health centers. This would be the third boat that has arrived in Lanzarote with migrants on that journey. One of them was intercepted in the east of the island with 26 people and the other arrived by his own means to the islet of Alegranza with 29 migrants.

Canary Islands

In the Canary archipelago there have been more arrivals during the weekend. The first took place at dawn from Friday to Saturday, when a boat with 58 occupants was intercepted on the way to Gran Canaria, including 57 men and 1 woman. They were taken to the Arguineguín dock. Also that Saturday another boat with 41 migrants arrived, a group in which there were two children and two babies.

Alboran Sea

A Frontex plane has located a dinghy in the Alboran Sea this Saturday with four men of Maghreb origin who have been taken to the port of Granada …

