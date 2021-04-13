The migration of an exoplanet leaves a chemical imprint on its atmosphere

An international team of scientists, led by researcher Paolo Giacobbe from the Italian National Institute of Astrophysics (INAF), has studied the chemical composition of the atmosphere of an extrasolar planet in unprecedented detail.

Their study, published in the journal Nature, has revealed for the first time the simultaneous presence of six chemical components (water, carbon monoxide, hydrogen cyanide, methane, ammonia and acetylene) in the atmosphere of a hot Jupiter-type planet: HD 209458b , which orbits the star HD 209458 in the constellation Pegasus about 150 light years from our solar system.

The presence of these molecules indicates that the planet’s atmosphere is richer in carbon than oxygen, which is why, according to the authors and current models, HD 209458b has formed at a greater distance from its central star and later migrated. to its current position, closer to it.

The discovery has been possible thanks to observations made with the GIANO-B instrument installed in the Telescopio Nazionale Galileo (TNG) in Roque de Los Muchachos, in La Palma (Canary Islands), and combined with an innovative data analysis technique.

The Telescopio Nazionale Galileo (TNG) operates from Roque de Los Muchachos, on La Palma (Canary Islands). / A. Harutyunian – TNG

HD 209458b has a lower density than Jupiter and orbits its star at a distance slightly greater than 7 million kilometers (twenty times less than the Earth-Sun distance). This makes the planet’s temperature very high, around 1200 ° C.

Observing the transits

Its orbital period is only 3.5 days, which facilitates the observation of the exoplanet using the transit method. Specifically, the team has collected data during four planetary transits of HD 209458b, observing with GIANO-B in the near-infrared part of the electromagnetic spectrum.

As the planet passes in front of its star, the light coming from it is filtered through the atmosphere, allowing us to observe the characteristic traces of the molecules that form it.

A transmission spectrum allowed astronomers to study the composition of the planet’s atmosphere in the region that separates the part illuminated by its star from the unlit part on the planet, known as the terminator line. The spectra carried out with GIANO-B made it possible for the first time to simultaneously identify the six molecules in the atmosphere of HD 209458b thanks to the thousands of spectral lines obtained.

Inside the dome of the TNG telescope is mounted the GIANO-B instrument. / A. Harutyunian -TNG

According to current theoretical models of exoplanetary atmospheres, the finding of so many molecules in the atmosphere of HD 209458b indicates an atmospheric chemistry richer in carbon than oxygen.

It is this feature that suggests that the planet formed beyond the snow line, a few astronomical units from its central star, where the gas in the protoplanetary disk is expected to be richer in carbon.

For comparison with our solar system, HD 209458b would have formed beyond the orbit of Mars, probably between the orbits of Jupiter and Saturn. Later, it would have migrated towards its central star at the distance where we observe it today, one-tenth the distance between the Sun and Mercury.

These results, obtained as part of INAF’s Global Architectures of Planetary Systems (GAPS) program, validate theories that hot Jupiter-type planets may have formed at a distance much greater than the current position in which they are.

Reference:

Paolo Giacobbe et al. “Five carbon- and nitrogen-bearing species in a hot giant planet’s atmosphere.” Nature, 2021.

Fountain: TNG-IAC

Rights: Creative Commons.