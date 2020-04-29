“The Midnight Gospel” It is an experiment in which three of the most powerful concepts of entertainment today are mixed: animation, podcasts and serial format. It is presented by Netflix, which succeeds in leaving creative freedom to Pendleton Ward, the thinking head behind the phenomenon “Adventure Time“, Who has co-created the series (let’s call it that) with Duncan Trussell, host of the podcast”Duncan Trussell Family Hour“

The experiment, fortunately, is a success. The series can be enjoyed in many ways because Ward and Trussell work in a very interesting way the different entertainment formats that are included in it. On the one hand we can understand the series in a visual way: let ourselves be carried away by the risky and surreal psychedelic bet that serves as a cover letter. Impossible universes, parallel worlds, incredible beings. On the other it can be enjoyed as an interview. “The Midnight Gospel”Is a pioneering project because it mixes visual fiction with“ auditory ”non-fiction. In “The Midnight Gospel”We enter the world of Clancy Gillroy, an inhabitant of planet Earth who, in an indeterminate future, has traveled to another planet to rebuild his life. To do this, he does it with a simulator that allows him to travel to different alternative worlds populated by the most outlandish creatures that can be imagined (and more) whom he interviews for his streaming video blog for the entire space.

The key is that these creatures are real people, experts in their fields. Whereas if you look at the pictures, in the second episode, for example, Clancy meets a giant bitch-doe, Duncan Trusell interviews Anne Lammot, American novelist and essayist talking about her real experiences about Christianity and disease and death. Visually, we find a crazy path to a futuristic slaughterhouse. In the interview, a conversation about cancer that the writer overcame.

These two realities unite in “The Midnight Gospel”Through a journey. From the beginning we find that Clancy Gilroy travels through different worlds to, once there, embark on a path with her guide-companions, where they encounter a world governed by their own rules that always travel forward , towards a transcendental revelation – drugs, meditation, death – that culminates in a final captivating, emotional and memorable episode in which Clancy-Duncan faces one of the great mysteries of the human being, which is the death of the mother.

“The Midnight Gospel”, in its eight short episodes, manages to bring into the series format something similar to what Richard Linklater achieved in his masterpiece “Waking Life” There are elements in common such as the use of avant-garde animation and long conversations with included monologues of characters constantly entering and leaving the narration pivoting around the axis that, in this case, is Clancy. An elusive character who seems incapable of assuming many more responsibilities than having coffee and being amazed at everything that happens around him. More child than naive. A relief between both protagonist too self-conscious as we normally see.

The exercise of metacommunication and dissociation of the audiovisual that makes “The Midnight Gospel ”, despite being somewhat dense to comment, does not at any time make the series stop being enjoyable and entertaining. His approach to spiritual forms of thought and acceptance (mentions to religions or meditation, for example, are constant) is very interesting. Also the style in the animation, very similar to the North American mainstream animation of the last years but more courageous. The interviewees perhaps resemble each other a little more, but if you get into the mood, the series is wonderful.

“The Midnight Gospel”She manages to come out very whole despite holding onto a very risky bet. It does not become memorable at any time but it does become a delicious snack that is worth tasting. It is not a series to see of the pull. Perhaps a series that deserves revision in an altered state of consciousness.