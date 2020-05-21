Until the same door of Ferraz. The casseroles against the Government have reached the Madrid headquarters of the PSOE to demand the resignation of Pedro Sánchez. «With these people in Moncloa we are on the way to Venezuela “, ensures one of the protesters. “Our work has been stolen. They are ruining us. So the middle classes we have risen against this government misery. We all have to go out to protest, “angrily denounces a young man behind his mask.

Discontent is widespread. Beyond criticism of the “disastrous” management of the pandemic, the citizen concern for the socioeconomic horizon looming is unanimous. “They have abandoned the toilets and now they are not helping even those who are having a worse time. They are not able to attend to those who they don’t even have to eat », another of the passersby regrets.

If the applause to the medical professionals who have fought the coronavirus in the first line resonated, until a few days ago, in every corner of each city in Spain, the anti-government pandemoniums, punctually called every afternoon from 9:00 p.m., they have drowned them by a landslide. The headquarters of the PSOE in Ferraz is already one of the benchmarks for the citizen tsunami who has decided to take to the streets and protest vigorously against Sánchez’s “chavista drift” and its partners in Moncloa.

“Hunger plague! Bread or work, now!”, reads the poster of a pensioner who has decided to attend the critical appointment with the state of alarm and the paralysis that the last two extensions have imposed in Madrid. It is clear, for most attendees, that the decision to keep the capital in an intermediate scenario – and delay the change to Phase 1- has been political: “As the PP governs here, they want to ruin us any way,” says one passer-by.

In front of the balconies of the socialist headquarters, in the building across the street, two huge posters supporting management from the President of the Community, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, and the Mayor José Luis Martínez-Almeida. “Thank you both very much for your great work,” is the message posted by one of the neighbors.

The sporadic nature that has been attributed so far to the citizen protests that demand the resignation of Pedro Sánchez, for 10 days, has begun to organize. Half an hour after parade of flags, saucepans, pots, pans and whistles in front of Ferraz, a group of young runners close the event to the cry of “Long live Spain!”. “This is not a reaction from the right, as has been said. It is a clamor in all of Spain », points out another of the attendees.

As the street empties, and the National Police vans prepare to dismantle today’s surveillance and control device, one of the most backward protesters recalls out loud: “Saturday in Colon!” It is clear that the protests will not be transitory.