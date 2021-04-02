The mid-engined sports car that Nissan didn’t dare to build

TO mid 80’sBoth Japan and its auto industry were swimming in easy money. The buoyant economy of the Japanese country It was the fuel that would give rise to already legendary cars such as the Mazda MX-5, the Nissan Skyline GT-R R32 or the Honda NSX, without going any further. Before economic reality hit the country, manufacturers were embarking on ambitious projects. One of the most unknown was the one undertaken by Nissan, which would end up giving rise to the MID4. Two wonderful mid-engined sports car prototypes, that although they did not materialize, they were not born in vain.

Nissan MID4 Concept

Nissan wanted to wow the world with a mid-engine sports car loaded with technology to the max.

In the mid-80s – specifically in 1984 – Honda commissioned Pininfarina to design a mid-engined sports car named HP-X (Honda Pininfarina Xperimental), which would be powered by one of the brand’s V6 engines. That project ended up culminating in the brilliant Honda NSX, but it was its beginnings that “scared” Nissan, where they soon toiled to start the job. development of a homegrown mid-engined supercar. The task fell into the hands of the brilliant Shinichiro Sakurai, a Nissan worker since the 1950s, and then the Skyline team manager.

Working hard, and almost by surprise, at the 1985 Frankfurt Motor Show they surprised the world with the Nissan MID4 Concept. It was an angular mid-rear engine sports car, with a design whose lines were clearly inspired by the Fairlady range of the time – the cars that in Europe and other parts of the world we knew as 300ZX. It was a somewhat understated car, with only a few side gills and copious cooling vents hinting at its mechanical setup. The most observant noticed the two exhaust pipes that protruded from the rear bumper.

It is surprising how close to series production this sports car was. Why was it not manufactured?

The most relevant of this prototype was hidden from view, and were its great mechanical and technical innovations, which would lay the basis of the future Nissan 300ZX Z32, as well as the Nissan Skyline R32 family, whose GT-R versions today have a status icon. One of its great novelties was the engine, a newly designed VG30DE: this 3.0-liter V6 with electronic injection and multi-valve cylinder head developed 230 hp in the prototype, and would be used by Nissan in millions of cars until the year 2000. Another great innovation was its HICAS four-wheel steering system.

In production, this system was mounted on the Nissan Skyline GT-R R32, which with just 280 hp, was able to give a lap of the Nürburgring in just over 8 minutes … in 1989. As if this were not enough, the MID4 Concept It also debuted an all-wheel drive system, predecessor of the electronically controlled ATESSA E-TS which would be mounted on the Skyline GT-R just a few years later. In this prototype, it limited the distribution of torque to a fixed 33% front, and 67% rear. On paper, this sports car weighing 1,230 kilos, manual gearbox and just 4.15 meters long was capable of reaching 250 km / h.

Nissan MID4-II Concept

Both prototypes were fully functional and remain in the possession of Nissan, in its museum in Japan.

After astonishing the world, and definitely scaring Honda itself and other rivals, Nissan struck again with a second MID4 Concept. Simply called the Nissan MID4-II Concept, it was introduced to the world in 1987, as an evolution of the prototype announced two years earlier. It was not a radically different car, but the execution was much more modern. While his body was not particularly handsome, the aerodynamic work that had been put into it was clearly visible. Design solutions such as the retractable optics or the taillights showed that it was still a perfectly suitable car for series production.

Under the hood was an evolution of the VG30DE from the MID4 Concept, the VG30DETT, supercharged by two turbochargers in series up to 330 hp at 6,800 rpm. It was a car somewhat larger than its predecessor, with a size of 4.30 meters and a still contained weight of 1,400 kilograms. It was still using later evolutions of the HICAS and ATESSA E-TS systems introduced to the world by its predecessor. It was a car that many believed it would be sold as the first Infiniti vehicle – Nissan’s premium brand would be born in 1988, and the world was waiting. Unfortunately, its serial production never materialized.

It reached 295 km / h, and did the 0 to 100 km / h in just 4.9 seconds. We miss the 80s.

Its production would have been too expensive, and the stagnation of the Japanese economy did not help either. However, many of its technological solutions, such as the propeller – which would end up being the protagonist of the 300ZX Z32 – or its all-wheel drive system and its four steering wheels, would set the stage for a glorious 90s. Brilliant and glorious 90s, forever remembered in the automotive world as the brightest decade of Japanese sports car. And think about it, without these two very unattractive prototypes, it would never have been possible.