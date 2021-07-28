The microchip crisis could cause a rise in the price of the vehicle

Enlarge

The longer waiting time could be coupled with an increase in the average price of the vehicle caused by the higher demand and the lower available supply.

The one baptized as ‘microchip crisis’ continues to do its thing when it comes to car production. So much so that ANFAC, the National Association of Manufacturers places it as the main cause of the decline in Spanish factories. In the first semester, a total of 1,205,577 vehicles were manufactured which, although they represent an increase of 26.1% compared to 2020, we must be fair and bear in mind that production stopped in the months of March, April and May by the confinement produced by COVID-19.

Therefore, when the data are compared with those of 2019 it is observed that there has been a drop of 21.6% as far as vehicle manufacturing is concerned. Production centers are being forced to carry out special measures such as the temporary suspension of production lines until the lack of semiconductors is resolved.

This mismatch is palpable between supply and demand, but according to the Association, forecasts indicate that the rate of manufacture of these components will not be adjusted until the first half of 2022. Likewise, although the main markets in Europe are improving their sales rates, they are still well below those registered in 2019, which causes the demand for the vehicle “made in Spain” to fall. During the last month, markets such as France (-13.6%), Germany (-15.7%), Italy (-13.3%), United Kingdom (-16.7%) or Portugal (-25.2 %) continue to register negative figures compared to the same period in 2019, although they show a better evolution than the domestic market (-25.8%), which continues to be the one with the greatest drop. This data is especially important, taking into account that one out of every four vehicles sold in Spain is of national production.

More expensive and more waiting

Vehicle delivery times will increase by around a month and a half.

More bad news. According to a report by Euler Hermes and collected by ABC, this shortage of microchips could cause manufacturers to decide to raise the prices of their vehicles by between 3 and 6%. In the case of Spain it could be even more flagrant since reach increases of up to 10%, being the highest registered within the entire European Union.

An increase that would be a real stick for the sector, more so now that the Government had opened its hand regarding the registration tax, getting the rate of some models to be reduced by around 5%. Not only that, but the microchip crisis, together with the pandemic, has caused that so far this year delivery times for new car orders in Spain they increased by 65%, from 66 days in January to the current 109 according to a study carried out by SUMAUTO.