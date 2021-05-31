The Micic-Larkin couple ends Barça’s dream

05/30/2021

Barça will have to wait another year to try to get the third Euroleague in its history. In front he met the best pair of ‘playmakers’ in the Euroleague, Vasilike Micic and Shane Larkin, who led Barça head first, adding 44 of their team’s 86 points. Thus, it is impossible to win the long-awaited title, which disappears in the most painful match.

Barça, 81

(22 + 14 + 22 + 23): Calathes (0), Higgins (23), Claver (2), Mirotic (11), Davies (17), -starting five-, Hanga (0), Bolmaro (7), (0), Gasol (1), Abrines (2), Kuric (18)

Armani, 86

(15+: Larkin (21), Singleton (34), Micic (25), Simon (4), Sanli (12) -starting five-, Beaubois (3), Dunston (6), Anderson (0), Balbay ( 0), Moerman (6), Pleiss (5)

Jasikevicius started with Calathes in the quintet, although the novelty was Claver, who was going to stick like a limpet to Micic. A tactic that worked initially, with Anadolu puzzled by the good defense of Barça and a great Davies on the inside (11-8).

Sanli, the surprise

Although the points from the Turkish team came from Sanli (7), who took advantage of Larkin and Micic’s inside passes to do damage (12-13). Barça did not shoot well, but Barça’s defense was good, deactivating Larkin and Micic, who did not score and Barça took advantage of it to open the first advantages (22-15). Jasikevicius in the band, already received the technique, more excited than many of his players.

The game seemed controlled after Bolmaro placed the maximum income of Barça (25-15) Although Ataman made a tactical move that worked for him: he put the half-forgotten Pleiss, who did an extraordinary job. With his height, he dominated under the basket and even scored from the outside, upsetting Barça, who had lost control.

Without too much success in the shot (9/21), and with a Mirotic unable to score a basket (0 of 4), Anadolu began to gain confidence and he endorsed a 0-7 to the azulgrana that gave them back control (29-30). Until the break, Barça suffered a lot, without the ability to score in triples (2/12) and Shane Larkin taking constant fouls and points from the free kick (9/9).

0-12 Partial

The party was opting for the Turks, with a partial of 0-12 that did a lot of damage to Barça (29-36) and that the MVP Micic still did not start by the Turks (4). Two good actions by Kuric, who tried to pull Barça (10 points), left the game open at halftime (36-39).

The worst that le could happen to Barça it happened at the beginning of the third quarter: Micic woke up, and Larkin followed in his footsteps, leading the Barça defense and going 7 (41-48). It was necessary to stop this couple to think about victory.

Micic definitely took the handle (11) and led his team to a maximum of 11 (48-59). The Barça survived with the triples of Higgins and Kuric, but it was too little. Mirotic finally appeared with a triple and left the game alive at the end of the third quarter (58-65).

Barça took out everything that was left. Claver came out to control Micic, but then Larkin appeared to keep Anadolu ahead (64-69). Although a triple from Davies and one more basket from Mirotic equalized the game at 69 with five minutes to go with a 2-7 run, it was time to turn the game around.

But Micic and Larkins avoided any surprise and charged Barça by themselves that will have to wait another year to add the long-awaited Euroleague.