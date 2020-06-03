Only a few days separate us from the presentation of the new Xiaomi Mi Band 5. The fifth generation of the Xiaomi smart bracelet will arrive on June 11, and we know, among other things, that It will have a design not very different from the current Mi Band 4, in addition to lacking expected functions such as NFC, at least in its variant intended for the global market.

But, before its arrival, Xiaomi has decided to surprise the world by launching in Europe a version of the Mi Band 4 with the NFC chip activated, and compatible with MasterCard cards, thus becoming the first bracelet of the brand to support mobile payments outside of China.

This, added to the fact that, most likely, the Mi Band 5 is going to be a minor renovation Regarding the current model, it leads us to ask ourselves a question: what if the “new” Mi Band 4 were a better option than the future Mi Band 5?

Mi Band 4 with NFC payments arrives in Europe

The NFC version of the Xiaomi Mi Band 4 has been released, for now, only in Russia. However, it is expected that sooner or later the company will decide to expand its availability to the rest of the European regions.

According to the brand itself, this contactless payment function allows add MasterCard cards via the Mi Fit app, and it will only work in case the device region is set to Russia. The model with integrated NFC chip has the code MGW4059RU, and the rest of the variants sold in Russia do not include this function.

There is no doubt that the arrival of mobile payments to the Xiaomi Mi Band series It was one of the most awaited functions by the international public, which for several generations has seen how this function was exclusively for the Chinese public. That is precisely why it is striking that the company has decided do not include this addition in the new Mi Band 5 “Or at least that’s what the latest rumors suggest.”

And is that if these leaks come true, the only news that the Mi Band 5 would bring With respect to the Mi Band 4 they would be a screen of a slightly larger size, and the inclusion of some health functions such as the PAI system, the blood oxygen monitor or the possibility of keeping track of the menstrual cycle. Otherwise, both bracelets would be practically the same.

Of course, perhaps the reason why Xiaomi would have decided not to incorporate NFC in the global model of the Mi Band 5 is simply the fact that keep a low price in the new edition. After all, the Mi Band 4 with NFC just landed in Russia at a price 30% higher than the “normal” model, which in the case of Spain would mean increase of 10 euros in the price of the bracelet. An increase that would put an end to the philosophy of ultra-reduced prices that the Mi Band series has been boasting since the arrival of the first model.

