The MG ZS EV is a well-equipped, 100% electric B-SUV, and it can be yours for 23,500 euros

MG has officially landed in Spain. The Chinese manufacturer of British origin lands in Spain with four electrified vehicles, of which two begin their sales imminently, on April 1. The landing of MG in Spain will be made with the MG HS PHEV and the MG ZS EV. In this article we will talk about MG ZS a B-segment SUV with a 100% electric powertrain. A family-oriented car and 4.31 meters, which disembarks in Spain with a very attractive price and wants to steal the market from cars like the Peugeot e-2008.

The MG ZS EV is the smallest car of the Chinese brand. Its design is similar to that of other models of the brand, with a large and prominent grille, a side profile with relatively squared shapes and a discreet rear, where only some LED optics stand out. Beyond its 17-inch wheels and curious design, it is a car that does not attract attention. In the segment of the B-SUV, it is not good news, although logically, it will have its audience. The same happens in your cabin: it is the definition of sensible and no frills.

Its trunk has 448 liters, an excellent figure for its size and electric propulsion.

Now, the aerators add a touch of design to the dashboard and the fact that the center console has a gear wheel instead of a traditional lever adds a touch of modernity. Physical controls are maintained for air conditioning and the infotainment system screen is 8 inches, in addition to having connectivity with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Its instrumentation cannot be digital, and in the absence of being able to prove it, the apparent quality of the materials seems more than satisfactory. Let’s talk now about mechanics.

This electric car has its cabin built on its battery. Manufactured by CATL, this battery has a 44.5 kWh gross capacity. According to the WLTP combined cycle, the MG ZS EV has a 263 km range, approving an average consumption of 18.6 kWh / 100 km. To give two close examples, the Peugeot e-2008 and Opel Mokka-e have 50 kWh batteries and superior WLTP autonomies, around 300 km. The electric Hyundai Kona is more efficient: it certifies 305 km of WLTP autonomy with a battery of only 39.2 kWh of capacity.

Its real autonomy is somewhat limited in relation to its more direct rivals.

The MG ZS EV is a front-wheel drive SUV. Its 143 hp electric motor allows it to do 0 to 100 km / h in 8.2 seconds, but its top speed is limited to 140 km / h by electronics. Weighing in at 1,491 kilos in running order, it’s a relatively light electric car. The battery is compatible with fast recharge in direct current up to 100 kW power. At full power, it recharges to 80% in 45 minutes, just 2 minutes faster than at 50 kW. The time is 5.6 hours if we charge its battery in a 6.6 kW wallbox.

Its equipment has everything you need to make your daily life simple and pleasant, in addition to having adaptive cruise control with semi-autonomous driving in traffic jams, a traffic sign recognition system or the possibility of mounting an alert system. of vehicles in neutral. The price in Spain of the MG ZS EV starts at 23,500 euros, if we consider the maximum aid available to the purchase of electric cars. A price that makes it the most affordable electric B-SUV on the market.