Long ago seem the days when Morris Garage (MG) was dedicated to selling two-seater cars at a relatively affordable price, thanks to which this British manufacturer gained popularity and sympathy from many automobile fans. After many ups and downs at the economic and business level, with as many changes of owner, what remained of the MG is now owned by SAIC Motor, a Chinese company that seems willing to revive MG’s two-seaters with an electric model.

And it is that SAIC Design has published on its social networks the sketches of the MG Cyberster Concept, that they advance us a two-seater roadster of which we still know few details. However, we know that this concept has been jointly designed and developed by design teams in the UK and Shanghai, China, and they have confirmed to us that this is a “very exciting” preview in progress.

The images show us a roadster with a long bonnet with a sharp nose and very close to the ground, with circular headlights provided with thin LED strips and the backlit MG logo. The rear takes another look, with straight and angular lines, and LED taillights that outline the entire outline of the rear.

The side view shows us a car of relatively contained dimensions, with large-diameter wheels, a fairly sloping windshield (and somewhat smaller than normal), and two humps behind the rear seats. The images that accompany the teaser, with the recreation of some rays, suggest that it will be a electric car.

Although at the moment no more details are known at the official level of this new model, it is time to remember some rumors that emerged two years ago. It was then pointed out that MG was developing a new two-seater car to compete with the Mazda MX-5 (the best-selling roadster in history).

Those rumors pointed to a model built on a completely new platform, it would have a fully electric propeller and all-wheel drive. In the absence of more information about this MG Cyberster Concept, Everything seems to indicate that the return of the sports MG is a little closer.

