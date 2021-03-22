The Mexico National Team presented its new Adidas shirt

It is a total beauty. The Mexican team He presented the new Adidas brand shirt, which he will use from now on in the next competitions that lie ahead. It will be used together with the white jersey that was presented in September 2019.

The shirt will be black, as is customary at El Tri; however, a Mexican rose will be used as a secondary shade. In addition, we can observe a fretwork pattern based on traditional textiles that is taken from the front and sleeves.

We can also see that pink appears on the edge of the neck, and three strips above the shoulders. For its part, the back has been all black, where the number of the players will be placed, which will surely be pink.

Henry Martin poses with the new shirt.



When will it be released? Surely this Saturday, March 27, when those led by Gerardo Martino face Wales for a new FIFA date. The duel will take place in the city of Cardiff.

Three days later, they will play their second friendly against the Costa Rican National Team. On the other hand, it should be noted that, today, the Argentine National Team and the Selection of Colombia made the official presentation of their new shirts.