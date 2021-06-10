“The Mexicans came out of the Indians”: condemnation and memes against the president of Argentina for controversial comment

The Argentine President, Alberto Fernandez, yesterday tried to explain the historical ties that unite the country with Europe during an official visit by his Spanish counterpart, Pedro Sanchez, but it was counterproductive and criticized him that he was accused of being a racist.

Fernández commented that the Mexican poet Octavio Paz “He wrote once that the Mexicans came out of the Indians, the Brazilians came out of the jungle, but we Argentines came from the ships.”

Mexicans come from Indians

Brazilians come from the jungle

But we Argentines arrived by boat from Europe papaaa pic.twitter.com/9R0sLN4QHz – Agent (@Agente__) June 9, 2021

His words, however, seemed to refer to a fragment of a song by a local musician Lito Nebbia, of whom the President has declared himself an admirer on more than one occasion.

Internet users in Mexico, Brazil and even Argentina classified the President’s comments as discriminatory.

Hours later, Fernández apologized on Twitter.

“I didn’t want to offend anyone (… but) my apologies from now on,” he wrote.

The former president of Mexico Felipe Calderon and prominent figures from the Mexican Foreign Ministry responded to the comment.

How about the Octavio Paz quote !? Well “Europeans” (is it a complex?) But the President of Argentina lacks a bit of culture. Here we say: “The Indian is not to blame, but the one who makes him president.” https://t.co/zSuT1MPllp – Felipe Calderón (@FelipeCalderon) June 9, 2021

The unfortunate statements of President @alferdez make the ethnic diversity of Latin America invisible. We appreciate his subsequent apologies and reiterate our pride in our indigenous roots. Argentines and Mexicans are all Latin Americans. – Maximiliano Reyes Zúñiga (@maximilianoreyz) June 9, 2021

The memes did not forgive him:

Latin America according to Alberto Fernández. pic.twitter.com/cFnvUGos5d – Chimbaronguense (@Chimbaronguense) June 10, 2021

🇧🇷🇦🇷 | Jair Bolsonaro’s response to Alberto Fernández’s racist comments, “Brazilians came out of the jungle.” – “JUNGLE! 🇧🇷” pic.twitter.com/2oik9lEUBn – La Derecha Diario (@laderechadiario) June 10, 2021

When you listen to Alberto Fernández’s speech …….

#pelotudo pic.twitter.com/WzXDGS9Ew7 – Derlis (@DerlisGaston) June 10, 2021

Ancestor of Alberto Fernández arriving by boat. pic.twitter.com/DNREhfqXsI – CLINT JOSELITO❤🇨🇱🇮🇱❤ (@Clintjoselint) June 10, 2021

Alberto Fernández’s parents before taking the boat that would bring them to the new world 😌 pic.twitter.com/Ww3pHXkcdO – Alejandro El Facho Pobre 😌 (@AvelloCarrillo) June 10, 2021

The Government of Mexico accepted the apologies of the Argentine president

Fernández attributed the phrase to the Mexican writer Octavio Paz (1914-1998), but a multitude of users on social networks warned that the president erred by awarding the Nobel Prize words that more closely match a song by the musician Litto Nebbia.

Among the reactions to the phrase came that of the undersecretary for Latin America and the Caribbean of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Mexico, Maximiliano Reyes Zúñiga, who considered the statements of the Argentine president as “unfortunate”, but appreciated his later apologies.

The Mexican official considered in a message on Twitter that Fernández’s statements “make the ethnic diversity of Latin America invisible.”

“We appreciate the apologies he offered later and reiterate our pride in our indigenous roots. Argentines and Mexicans are all Latin Americans “stated Reyes Zúñiga.

Fernández made a three-day visit to Mexico at the end of February to be a witness of honor in the celebrations for the 200 years of the Plan of Iguala, on February 24, invited by the president Andrés Manuel López Obrador.