The Mexican Zaid Rejón conquers his sixth triumph as a professional

For the first time in his young career, Zaid “Colorado” Rejón traveled the distance, but kept his undefeated, by defeating a brave and resistant Jesús “Shy” Acosta by unanimous decision, in the main fight of the function presented by Max Boxing in the Grupo Sipse facilities in Mérida.

Rejon (6-0-0, 5 ko’s) showed that in addition to being a great fighter, he also has a boxing of variety and resources, as he dominated the “Shy” round after round, imposing rhythm and looking superior in the short distance.

The “Shy” (2-4-0, 2 ko’s) had good moments and looked good on the counterattack, although he lacked continuity and kept the “Colorado” more at long distance.

It was the first fight in which Rejón was scheduled to 6 rounds, and for the first time also, he won a fight on the judges’ card, which in this case was unanimous, when two officials scored his victory with numbers of 60- 54, and a third scored 59-55.

Decision function

Four backup fights, they went to the cards.

Iván “Terrible” Rosado (7-1-2, 4 ko’s) boxed with class, had precision in his combinations and imposed his rhythm, to beat Juan “Cirujano” Aguirre (7-4-2, 5 ko’s) by unanimous decision who was insistent and always dangerous, especially with power shots.

Rosado was the most active fighter, both attacking and touring the ring, and with his tactics, he was the best man on the ring before a “Surgeon” who came out to exchange blows, but was rarely able to force the fight short.

Throughout 6 rounds, Rosado took the victory with two scorecards 59-55 and one over 60-54. Hafit Talavera (5-0-0) displayed his high school boxing, connected more and better, fought with great confidence and security, and took a well-deserved and well-crafted unanimous decision victory over Jhonny Maas (3-4-1, 1 ko), when the three judges saw him superior in all rounds, and the three cards coincided in 40-36.

Joel Cervera (1-0-0) had a successful debut in professional boxing, and was able to overcome moments of trouble in a highly contested fight, ending up by winning by majority decision over Edwin Medina (1-2-0), when two Judges gave him the win 39-37, and a third judge saw the fight tied 38-38.

In addition, Roberto “Oby” Ruiz (1-1-0) achieved his first victory in professional boxing, beating debutant Jesús May (0-1-0) by unanimous decision (40-34 x 3).

The only knockout

Solid local prospect Russell Acosta (4-0-0, 2 ko’s) scored the only knockout of the night, when he knocked down three times and finished off Iván “Loco” Cetina in the first round, who made a painful boxing debut. professional.

And the other scheduled fight ended in “No Contest”, when Francisco “Pulga” Araujo (4-0-0, 4 ko’s) and Emmanuel “Bachas” Ucan (2-1-0) accidentally hit their heads in the second round, which forced the fight to end, and being in the second round, the fight had no official result.

Merida Results

Zaid Rejón UD6 Jesús Acosta

Iván Rosado UD6 Juan Aguirre

Russell Acosta TKO1 Iván Cetina

Francisco Araujo NC2 Enrique Ucan

Hafit Talavera UD4 Jhonny Maas

Joel Cervera MD4 Edwin Medina

Roberto Ruiz UD4 Jesus May