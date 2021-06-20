The Mexican Yuliahn Luna challenges the British Courtenay in a unification duel

Lagunera Yuliahn ‘Cobrita’ Luna, world bantamweight monarch of the World Boxing Council, assured that she is willing to face the British Shannon Courtenay, brand new WBA 115-pound champion in a unification duel in her own home.

Luna Ávila, exclusive fighter for Promociones del Pueblo, a company run by Oswaldo Küchle; He won the green and gold title brilliantly by overcoming the historic Mariana ‘Barby’ Juárez in a war without quarter and wants to give the greatest possible shine to her crown and what better than before another monarch of the world.

Courtenay (7-1, 3 KO’s) became monarch just a few weeks ago by defeating Ebanie Bridges, also from England, in a screaming duel, who lost her undefeated, in a power-to-power clash where the knuckle power of the ‘Baby Face Assassin’ which is represented by Eddie Hearn’s Matchroom.

The ‘Cobrita’ with a professional record of 21 wins with 3 of them by way of knockout, in exchange for three setbacks and a draw; She has been a world champion in two different categories, and said she would like to add the Watford-born belt to her collection. In a duel of styles that would undoubtedly be extremely attractive because of what will happen in the battle course and because of the beauty of both monarchs.