Working in the video game industry is a dream that many have, but that only few achieve. It is no secret that, both nationally and internationally, getting a place within gaming is extremely complicated by the high level of competition that exists. Nor should we fail to mention the few opportunities that exist in countries where the development of video games is just taking its first steps.

However, that something is difficult does not mean that it is impossible to achieve it in Mexico. With effort, dedication and talent, several Mexicans have managed to overcome the obstacles that exist on the way to earn a place in the video game industry. Whether it’s in a public relations position or founding your own development studies.

What we don’t see on so many occasions is the story of compatriots who manage to establish themselves and work on some of the most talked about AAA projects in the entire industry. Such is the case of Sergio Castañeda, a Mexican artist who worked on The Last of Us: Part II and has also collaborated on projects such as Call of Duty: Mobile and Arena of Valor.

A short time ago, LEVEL UP had the opportunity to talk with Castañeda to find out about his career and, in passing, tell us what people who dream of having a job like his can do.

The Mexican who worked on The Last of Us: Part II

When you finish The Last of Us: Part II you will see a sequence of credits with the names of the people who worked on it. At some point you will see Sergio Castañeda, a Mexican from Tuxtepec, Oaxaca who earned a place in the video game industry working remotely.

The cases of Mexicans who have managed to enter the video game industry at a professional level are counted despite the fact that many dream of it. What did Castañeda do that allowed him to achieve what many aspire to? In short, there were 3 things: talent, determination and effort.

Castañeda’s career began when in 2012 he graduated from a digital animation career at a university in the state of Puebla. His first job was as a member of a company that he was just starting, which was dedicated to creating animated short films with social causes. Castañeda remained there for 3 years and then made the jump to a studio called Totem dedicated to visual effects and advertising.

Although Castañeda did not mention having a greater problem with these jobs and with teaching at different universities in Puebla, his dream was another. Ever since he leafed through books with conceptual art, he had the desire to dedicate himself to that and the only way to achieve it was to take risks. This is how he decided to give up everything to focus on improving his work as a conceptual artist and thus have a portfolio robust enough to get the job of his dreams.

“There came a point where I gave up everything: my office job, my teacher job and my local clients; I knew that I would not forgive myself for not doing what I wanted: conceptual art. It was this or nothing, that’s how obsessed I was with my goal. I think that people who really long for something, many times will reach that point, where there is no going back. Some before, others after; it took me 10 years to get there. It is not about your age, but the time invested, you are going to have to sacrifice many things, parties, outings, friendships, family gatherings. My time came to me at 29, but if you are 15, 30 or 40 and you already know what you want, don’t waste time, go for it ”, Casteñeda told me.

The Cabin, a piece by Sergio Castañeda

The bet paid off as his work caught the attention of Shaddy Safadi, an artist who worked for Naughty Dog from 2006 to 2011 on projects like Uncharted 2: Among Thieves and The Last of Us, who offered him an attractive opportunity.

« The times coincided and there was a little luck there. The art director I am working with right now saw my work on Facebook, so he contacted me and asked if I was busy and if I would like to do a test with them. At that time I was finishing my grace period, my savings were running out and I was given a test for an animated film. After that the next project was The Last of Us: Part II. It was like a dream come true, « we Castañeda said.

Castañeda does not work directly for Naughty Dog, but is a member of One Pixel Brush, an outsourcing company founded by Safadi. This company – which Castañeda described as a “virtual office” – is a multicultural team with remote talent in countries such as Spain, the Czech Republic and Mexico, which is dedicated to creating conceptual art for different gaming projects.

When Castañeda joined the One Pixel Brush team in 2018 it reached a point where the studio was already making the latest concept art materials for The Last of Us: Part II. Despite this, he had the opportunity to contribute his talent to a crucial part of the development of the acclaimed Naughty Dog game for PlayStation 4.

« It was this or nothing, that’s how obsessed I was with my goal. »

Castañeda’s work in The Last of Us: Part II may not have been the protagonist like that of creatives like Neil Druckmann or Anthony Newman; However, their collaboration had an important role in the way the game looks that you can enjoy from June 19. What happens is that he dedicated himself to creating the conceptual art of scenarios in which we will accompany Ellie in this adventure. This work is important, since it allows Naughty Dog to have the necessary information to create the levels in its game engine.

All the art that Castañeda and his colleagues from One Pixel Studios make is filtered by Safadi, who decides what he sends to Naughty Dog and the rest of the studios with which he collaborates. Afterwards, Safadi contacts his artists to make the changes requested by the client in order to deliver the image as they want it to look in-game.

« They send us many references or at least the ones we need as the feeling they want to give the image visually. This involves the weather, the time of day, the interior, some references to places that really exist and based on that we have to generate the concept. Their job is to give us a little bit concrete idea of ​​what they need. Since we deliver there are some rounds of changes [donde recibimos retroalimentación] and we even received more references, « he explained.

Sergio Castañeda’s work on One Pixel Brush has not finished and he is currently collaborating on 2 AAA projects that promise to be important. Sadly, he didn’t have a chance to tell me what they are, but sooner or later we will find out what he’s been up to in the past few months.

Working in the gaming industry from Mexico is difficult, but not impossible.

Although the Mexican passion for gaming is not questioned, it is a reality that is far from reaching the level it has in other countries. As a consequence, working in it is extremely difficult for different reasons such as few job opportunities, lack of preparation and other challenges that Mexicans face every day.

In the interview, Castañeda acknowledged that one of the greatest challenges he has faced in his career is the quality of education and the high level that creatives from other parts of the world present. This pair of factors makes it difficult for Mexican talent to be exploited as it should to stand out internationally.

« The issue of education in Mexico, especially in the area of ​​digital art, still has a way [a recorrer]. It has improved a lot, I can tell you from experience since I had to be the first generation of my university and things were terrible, « said Castañeda. » Sometimes I knew more than the teacher to watch tutorials on YouTube. I think that is changing, there are better prepared teachers. There is an industry very interested in growing in Mexico, but there is still a long way to go to grow at a level of global competitiveness.

The fact that there is such a large wall between individuals and their dreams makes it seem that cases like Castañeda’s are impossible. However, we are here and now talking about your achievements. This is why it is interesting to analyze what steps you took to get the job you wanted and to be part of one of the most competitive industries in the world.

« There is an industry very interested in growing in Mexico, but there is still a long way to go »

The first thing that Castañeda made clear to me is that, anyone who wants to follow in his footsteps, has to be well aware that education – both formal and what can be acquired by browsing the Internet – is not everything and young artists have to hold them accountable for how they handle what they learn. That is, they have to know how to apply what they see in classes and educational materials. They also have to make sure that they are consuming information that is useful to them in meeting their goals. For example, on the Internet there are good resources to learn like CGMA Academy courses. There Castañeda is teaching one for specialized 2D artists who want to jump into 3D, but there are also more with top artists from the studio industry like Naughty Dog.

« My recommendation would be to get really hard on what they’d like to do. For example, if you’re a guy who really likes Overwatch, then you’re going to go find out who are the artists and programmers behind the game at Blizzard. Yes you like Naughty Dog see who the artists are behind this and follow them. Most of the artists we have accounts on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter or ArtStation. Soak up that, get involved in being an active person. If you are 15 and you you wait to finish high school and say ‘I’m going to study digital animation’, you already lost 3 key years that you could be practicing.

Today you have the knowledge of the world in your pants bag (on your cell phone), you can learn practically anything, from anywhere, everything is there. You just have to know how to search, and therein lies the knowledge of filtering information. When you see a tutorial, a podcast or a course, ask yourself, ‘Does that person work in a place I would like to be in?’, ‘Is he the best at what he does?’, ‘Does his work inspire me?’ . If the answer is ‘NO’, then skip it and look for sources that answer ‘Yes’ to the above, » he recommended.

Castañeda shares his talent at ArtStation

Now, having world-class talent is not enough to stand out in the job market. Especially when you live in Mexico or another Latin American country where you are thousands of miles from the studios you would like to work for. Luckily, Castañeda has a kind of secret formula that, although it is impossible to assure that it will work in all cases, does allow you to build a network of contacts with the potential to bring you closer to your dreams.

The first thing you have to do is make sure your work is good and have a robust and diverse portfolio. Once you have it you must take advantage of social networks and platforms such as ArtStation to upload it and that anyone interested can review it and contact you. So far everything is relatively easy, but how do you manage to stand out among a sea of ​​artists? What Castañeda recommended is that you look directly for the artists you like, follow them and try to talk to them so they can see your work.

« It was my turn to be at the right time and that the right person saw me. But that was formed as a result of building a network of contacts. I am going to tell you what I was doing: I bought the game art book or movies and I was looking for who had done that. I went to Facebook and I looked for it to add it as a friend and the first times a lot of people ignored me, but some out there accepted me. So little by little the fact that I had friends in common with Those people seemed to increase the chance that others would add me.

I did that 6 years before the person I wanted to see me saw me. That helped me to appear in the feed of the person I wanted to appear in. [Les recomiendo] that they are encouraged to speak to the artists. Many times we are afraid to write to our favorite artist, but nowadays it is very easy to get in touch and the worst thing that can happen is that you don’t get peeled. Right now I dedicated myself to helping some kids on the Internet and when I have time I send them feedback, because the art community is very open and is one that likes to help when it sees interest, « he explained.

A path full of effort and sacrifice

That a Mexican has managed to contribute his talent to a project like The Last of Us: Part II is no miracle. Rather, it is the result of the effort, sacrifice and dedication that an individual was willing to live in order to reach the top of the industry and work with one of the studios whose high attention to detail makes him one of the most demanding.

This is why in the future we should not be surprised to see more cases like Sergio Castañeda’s. As more Mexicans take advantage of the tools that are available to them and know how to build a good network of contacts, the greater the probability that we will see their names in the credits. In what happens, we hope that the words and the case that we present today inspire more than one and that we continue to see the name of Castañeda in the credits of the largest productions.

If you want to follow Sergio Castañeda’s work, I recommend visiting his ArtStation where you can see part of his portfolio; If you prefer, you can also find it on Instagram. As I mentioned before, you can also see the course he is teaching at CGMA Academy if you are a 2D artist who wants to make the leap to 3D environments in order to have more job opportunities.