the Mexican who grows corneas in the laboratory, while raising four children | Tec Review

Raising four children and developing a project focused on the production of transplantable corneal tissue capable of restoring sight are not incompatible activities. This is how it shows Judith Zavala Arcos, professor and researcher at the School of Medicine, Tecnológico de Monterrey, who has broken the imposed gender stereotypes of the female scientist.

The Mexican who grows corneas in the laboratory

The project coordinated by Judith has led her to be selected as one of the 25 most brilliant women scientists in Latin America today, according to 3M, American multinational company developer of applied technologies of new materials.

After a strict analysis carried out by a jury of 10 leaders and specialists with extensive experience in science, research and innovation issues, the company selected, from among 1,000 applications, the 25 leading scientists from countries such as Argentina, Chile, Mexico, Colombia or Peru, among others. One of the five Mexican researchers chosen was Judith.

“I never imagined having this impactEvery day I do what I can and sometimes I feel that it is very little, because I know that I am doing things at the same time with my children. It was my decision. Also deciding not to have children and not to marry for pursuing a profession is respectable like any other decision ”.

His research project is the result of a collaborative effort of 10 years ago, under the guidance of Jorge Valdez, dean of the School of Medicine, of the Tecnológico de Monterrey.

This work arose as a result of the case of the corneal blindness, a problem that is among the four main causes of blindness worldwide and has no cure, since the cornea is a tissue that does not regenerate with treatments. Transplantation is the only solution.

Waiting for donors. Many more

“We are facing a problem of shortage of organ donors worldwide, but more so in developing countries like ours. It is this situation that led us to develop a new strategy to alleviate this need for tissue a little ”, Zavala says.

In Mexico, each year there are between 7,500 and 8,000 people on the waiting list for corneal transplantation, which, by the way, is the most transplanted organ in the country. It is only possible to carry out less than half of transplants.

“This leads us to an annual lag and to the situation that we will never finish providing a solution to all patients who require a transplant, who can be between 9 months and 2 years waiting for a cornea,” says this scientist.

The team coordinated by Zavala has managed to generate 100% laboratory-grown corneal tissue from corneas suitable or not suitable for donation. It is already in the animal testing phase and in a couple of years, so so, will go to human trials.

“It’s a functional and biocompatible tissue. Now we are in the clinical model, in which we are precisely evaluating the ability of this tissue formed in the laboratory to restore clarity to the cornea ”, specifies this researcher from Tec.

Among the results is that a single cornea can be used to grow tissue that can be used for three or six transplants. “This would give a break from the scarcity of donated tissue in Mexico.”

Breaking gender stereotypes

Some of the lab colleagues have approached Judith – surprised – because they have followed the model of having no or few children in order to fully concentrate on cutting-edge scientific research. They cannot believe that I can successfully combine both responsibilities.

“I have colleagues who have also asked me how I do it, because it seems that I am a superhero for having four children and dedicating myself to science, but what happens is that my children are not something that happened to me suddenly, but me I decided to have them, I decided to be a mother and I have also decided to be a scientist “, says Zavala Arcos, in an interview for Tec Review.

She confesses that it is heavy to have a rhythm of life like hers, but not impossible. However, she does not conceive herself on a different path in life nor does she feel unique, because with humility she identifies with many other women who may not be scientists, but also combine motherhood with their work.

“It is the same for another woman whether she likes to bake cakes or whatever she likes to do, as she has to be a pillar. Life has four pillars, as well as a chair legs: family, spiritual, work and personal. If one of those four is missing, anyone is going to be struggling ”, he explains.

One of the best researchers in Latin America, with a daily marathon day

Judith is from Monterrey, Nuevo León, and is 40 years old. In an interview via videoconference, he jokes that he looks like 39 and a half. In his tone of voice, face and gestures he only projects happiness and good spirits.

Their four children are 11, 9, 7 and 5 years old. She recently divorced her husband. At home, he has hired a nanny who helps him in the mornings with certain housework and to keep an eye on the little ones who are currently taking classes at home, virtually, given the restrictions derived from the pandemic.

His routine begins at seven in the morning, when he wakes up the children. Then they have breakfast together and they go to their online classes in the living room of the house. Judith set up some plastic cubicles for them so that they can concentrate on studying and don’t get distracted by seeing each other. She says that her friends, jokingly, have told her that it seems that she has her children in a call center. She is amused by the comment.

Meanwhile, in her upstairs bedroom, she attends to academic matters through the computer. Sometimes he has to go out to the laboratory, despite the restrictions of the pandemic, to continue with the corneal tissue experiments. In that time, the nanny has already arrived to supervise the little ones.

“At two in the afternoon they finish classes and I eat with them. Then the person who helps me leaves, and then they are free in what begins their next activity, whether it be catechesis or some other online task. Two or three times a week, there is a time when I have to go out walking with them because if not, we will go crazy ”.

Judith normally continues with her commitments, such as teaching online classes to Tec’s medical graduate students, until seven in the afternoon. So she goes downstairs and gives the children directions to bathe. And at eight thirty at night they are already in their beds.

“So we prayed and turned off the lights at 9 at night. At that time I start my third shift, when I write and prepare the classes. My day ends at 11 or 12 at night, more or less ”.

This is the life of Judith, a leading Mexican scientist, who is not only cultivating corneal cells in the laboratory, but also the family.