Today all the eyes of the world were attentive to the launch of the first commercial manned flight, that is, carried out by an independent company to a government space agency. The launch of the Crew Dragon capsule was jointly organized by NASA and SpaceX, Elon Musk’s aerospace company.

Beyond the launch success, all viewers were amazed by the futuristic uniforms worn by astronauts Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley, different from all the uniforms previously seen on space flights. The astronaut suits were made, despite having the NASA logo, by SpaceX and, as we anticipated 4 years ago, they were designed by a Mexican-American who specializes in making uniforms for movie superheroes.

“/>

SpaceX uniforms were designed by José Fernández, responsible for building the different Wolverine uniforms in early X-Men movies, Daredevil’s (Ben Affleck) mask, Loki’s helmet in The Avengers, Batman uniforms since Batman Returns, only coming out of the franchise in the era Nolan, and going back to the design of the uniforms Ben Affleck wore, as well as being responsible for the Wonder Woman uniform in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice. He also designed the MCU’s Black Panther and Spider-Man uniform. In other words, he is a designer who specializes in taking comic book heroes to the cinema.

Four years ago Fernández indicated that Elon Musk had asked him that SpaceX uniforms should look “heroic and stylish”, and boy did he succeed.

“/>

Fernández is not an improvised designer, although the bulk of his career has focused on film, starting as a sculptor of the models of the ugly creatures of Gremlins, repeating his work in Men in Black and Alien 3. From there he jumped into uniform design for movies. In fact, when SpaceX sang it to design their uniforms, he thought SpaceX was the name of a science fiction movie.

The uniforms were designed not only to look good, but also to be very light, flexible and keep their users cool. Initially Musk hired him only to design the helmet, but after being dissatisfied with the work of other designers, he hired Fernández for the full design of the uniform.

Here we leave you a video that shows part of José Fernéndez’s work.

“/>

.