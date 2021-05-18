The Mexican Under-23 team began its preparation for the Olympic Games

The Mexican Under-23 National Team began this Monday, May 17, with its preparation for the Tokyo Olympic Games, concentrating on the High Performance Center of the Mexican Football Federation, and then travel to Spain for their friendly duels.

Through an official statement, the FMF reported that 17 of the 23 summoned are already concentrated in the CAR, while the remaining six will be integrated once they finish their participation in the Clausura 2021 Tournament of the MX League.

“The National Olympic Team of Mexico began its concentration for the tour that they will hold in Spain from May 29 to June 13, in preparation for the Tokyo Olympic Games.”

“So far, 17 of the 23 summoned soccer players have been presented to the concentration, the rest will do so as their teams finish their participation in the Guard1anes Tournament 2021.”

The Mexican Under-23 National Team will play three friendly games for the start of the Olympic Games, playing against Romania on June 5, Saudi Arabia on June 8, and Australia on the 12th of the same month.

