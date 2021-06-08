The Mexican tenor Andrés Moreno García shines in Berlin

MEXICO CITY. The Mexican tenor Andrés Moreno García (Nuevo León, 1993) He was appointed soloist of the ensemble of the Staatsoper Unter den Linden, Berlin, as of next August 19, with which he will be scheduled in about 50 performances, among which Falstaff, by Giuseppe Verdi, and Turandot, by Giacomo Puccini stand out. , where stars like Anna Netrebko, Yusif Eyvázov and Roberto Alagna will perform.

In an interview with Excelsior, Andrés Moreno talks about the challenges that the appointment imposes on him, his contact with Rolando Villazón, Francisco Araiza and Alfredo Daza and the promotion of The Opera International Toi project for young singers, which he will announce in a couple of weeks.

Regarding his appointment, he assured that “it is something very big and that few in Mexico have achieved. It is important to be 100% as a member of one of the top opera houses in the world and this will begin next season, in August, with Madama Butterfly, where Roberto Alagna and Aleksandra Kurzak will sing.

Falstaff will continue, where he will play Dr. Cajus, along with Michael Volle and the Mexican Alfredo Daza; and his participation in Ariadna in Naxos and La fanciulla del West, “which will be a new Staatsoper production before the end of this year’s season, where I will play the role of Joe, under the musical direction of Antonio Pappano.”

Today (yesterday) I had to rehearse with an orchestra and sing the aria Ch’ella mi creda, by Dick Johnson … and it was a very beautiful experience that the maestro (Pappano) loved ”, he asserts.

In addition, in the next season it will be included in the mega-production of Turandot. “It will be a huge production and I will sing like Pang.” Of the roles to come, the lyrical tenor highlights his debut as Dr. Cajus, “a role that will be very challenging from the vocal aspect, since it is in an area where many tenors suffer; and Pang, “because it’s a demanding role and there will be a cast with superstars that will set the bar a little high.”

Moreno shares that he worked with Placido Domingo. “Sharing the stage with him was something very great, I enjoyed it and learned from his advice and everything related to singing, characters and being on stage.”

During the last presentation of Macbeth, he remembers, Plácido Domingo hugged him at the end of the performance and with emotion in his eyes told him: “Andrés, singing is feeling with words”.

That is something difficult to understand when you are young, because we learn music vocally and technically, but I think what he said is the most important thing about all this: to really feel with the words and use the huge color palette to sing. Since then I have paid attention to going beyond words and finding the meaning to step on the colors and nuances ”, he asserts.

How is your relationship with the Mexican singers who live in Europe? “I am a friend of Alfredo Daza, he is a first class artist, an international star. He lives in Berlin and was at the Berlin Staatsoper before, like me now. We have sung together and in the next season we will do it in Madama Butterfly and in La Traviata. From him I have learned how to run the race, be patient and always be prepared ”.

Also “I have had a good relationship with Rolando Villazón, who invited me to audition at the Mozarteum, in Salzburg, but it did not materialize; and at the time I shared the stage with Ramón Vargas, from whom I learned a lot. While I met maestro Araiza at the Opera Studio, when he gave master classes. He gave me advice on being a Mexican singer in Europe, how to perform, audition, and vocally how to perform a role. And Javier Camarena has not touched me, but I would like to coincide soon, ”he assures.

Do you have invitations to sing in Mexico? “There have been approaches to go to Monterrey, but it has not been possible due to the dates, because I have been saturated in Europe, but as soon as possible I would love to go. Also, one of my dreams is to sing in the Palace of Fine Arts of CDMX. Hopefully both possibilities will be possible in the not too distant future ”.

GUACHIMONTONES FOR LUCK

After several months of touring the most representative archaeological sites in Mexico, the Superior Draw 2686 shows the area of ​​Guachimontones, Jalisco, located in the municipality of Teuchitlán, currently open to the public with the corresponding sanitary procedures.

This draw is endowed with a Grand Prize of 17 million pesos in two series and will distribute a bag of 51 million pesos in prizes; It will take place on Friday, June 11, at 8:00 p.m., in the drawing room of the El Moro Building.

-From the Editorial Office

Photo: Courtesy INAH

* In the following link you will find the latest news