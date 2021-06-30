The Mexican team used José Juan Macías’s injury as a pretext to ‘cut him off’

Jose Juan Macías will miss the Tokyo 2021 Olympic Games due to a tear he had in training at the Mexican team during last weekend, just when his possible signing with Getafe of Spain began to be rumored, so many speculated on the possibility that this injury has been a ‘screen’ for the player of Chivas have time to focus on your new gear.

In addition to this rumor, the version now arises that the coaching staff, headed by Jaime Lozano, took advantage of this alleged injury to José Juan Macías to make official a decision they had already made, since the Guadalajara forward was one of the players who would be cut in the final call of Mexico for the Tokyo Olympics 2021.

According to information published in the Half Time Filtered Touch column, Macías was going to be dropped from TRI due to his slow game and attitude problems in the group.

With this panorama and taking advantage of Macías’ injury, the coaching staff took the opportunity to ‘cut his losses’ and drop JJ from the call, who was no longer required to accompany the tricolor in Nashville, where they will play a friendly against Panama this Wednesday.

The source revealed that the coaching staff sees the possible signing of Macías as an opportunity for the JJ to continue growing soccer, but above all, to see if it improves in terms of its attitude with the group, since the Flock player was considered to be the generational change of Raúl Jiménez.

