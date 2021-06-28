The Mexican team suffers the loss of Rodolfo Pizarro in the face of the matches against Panama and Nigeria

The bad news continues to arrive at the Mexican National Team camp, announcing that midfielder Rodolfo Pizarro is leaving the concentration for the preparation matches against the national teams. Panama Y Nigeria.

Through Twitter, the Mexican national team led by the coach Gerardo ‘Tata’ Martino reported in a statement that the midfielder of the Inter Miami He leaves El Tri to continue his recovery process from the injury he suffers and his place will be taken by Efraín Álvarez.

“The Sports General Directorate informs that Rodolfo Pizarro causes a drop in the concentration of the Mexican National Team that will play the MexTour preparation matches against Panama and Nigeria.”

“The Coaching Staff decided to summon Efraín Álvarez, from the LA Galaxy Club, in his place,” the statement said.

It should be noted that the forward Alan Pulido It remains in doubt to be able to join the Mexican National Team after leaving with a cut in the ankle after the Sporting Kansas City game against Los Angeles FC.

