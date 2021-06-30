The Mexican team is not obliged to win gold in the Olympics, assured “Tata” Martino

The Mexican Under-23 National Team will have its last test before going to the Tokyo Olympics and Gerardo “el Tata” Martino, the coach who will be in charge of the team in the friendly against Panama, spoke about the great difficulty of this tournament.

At a press conference, “El Tata” Martino commented that Mexico is not obligated to win the Olympics, as is the case in regional competitions such as the gold Cup, because in this competition teams from all over the world participate.

Also read: Liga MX: Igancio Ambriz would seek to sign a Club León player for Huesca

“The feeling I have is not to take the tournament as if it were a Gold Cup or a knockout. In the Olympics they are teams from all over the world and the group from Mexico is tough and they are in a position to compete and they do not have the responsibility to go to the last as happens with the Major in the Gold Cup “

In addition, Martino also spoke about the group that the Mexican National Team played, since it shares Group A with the teams of Japan, South Africa and France.

On the other hand, about directing the U-23 National Team against Panama instead of Jaime Lozano, “el Tata” Martino declared that it will not be something complicated since he will meet the vast majority of the team’s elements.

“We have worked together for the last 10 days and second is that 60 percent were with me until a week ago, they are not players that I do not know, they all know them because they have participated in the Nations League, friendlies and the Gold Cup”

Visit our channel Youtube for you to enjoy our content: