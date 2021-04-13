The Mexican Stock Exchange gains 0.32% due to upward correction of airport groups

Mexico City, Apr 13 (EFECOM) .- The Mexican Stock Exchange (BMV) advanced this Tuesday by 0.32% in its main indicator to reach 47,503.71 points, thanks to an upward correction of airport groups, stock market analysts indicated.

In the Price and Quotation Index (IPC), the main indicator of the BMV, the airport groups OMA (+4.97%), ASUR (+2.92%) and GAP (+2.51%) “represented by themselves only 101.84 of the 151.53 points that the index advanced, explaining about 67% of the upward variation of the index, “Banco Base analyst Luis Alvarado told Efe.

He specified that “the profits of the airport groups were an upward correction, after the strong falls in the previous day.”

In addition, he said that within the Mexican market “there were gains in 23 of the 35 main stations, led by Liverpool (+6%) and Alsea (+5.47%), two of the companies most affected by the pandemic in Mexico “.

With the gain this Tuesday, the Mexican index accumulates a yield so far this year of 7.80%.

The Mexican peso appreciated 0.24% against the US dollar on the day, trading at 20.08 units per greenback on the interbank market.

The Mexican Stock Exchange closed at 47,503.71 units with an advance of 151.53 points and a positive variation of 0.32% compared to the level shown in the previous session.

The volume traded in the market reached 254.5 million titles for an amount of 17,255 million pesos (about 859.3 million dollars).

Of the 736 stations that were listed on the day, 369 ended with their prices rising, 341 had losses and 26 more closed without change.

The titles with the highest variation on the rise were those of the department store chain El Puerto de Liverpool (LIVERPOOL-C-1), with 6%; the restaurant operator Alsea (ALSEA), with 5.47%, and the food producer Industrias Bachoco (BACHOCO B), with 5.35%.

Read more

In contrast, the issuers with the highest downward variation were the homebuilders Consorcio Ara (ARA), with -4.85% and the Desarrolladora Homex (HOMEX), with -3.33%, as well as the transport company Grupo Traxion (TRAXION A), with -2.96%.

In the day three sectors won: industrial (0.89%), financial (0.59%) and frequent consumption (0.12%); the only one that lost was materials (0.03%).

(c) EFE Agency