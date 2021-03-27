The Mexican series Soy tu fan will return to television; Channel 11 will broadcast it every Thursday – Las Noticias de Chihuahua – Entrelíneas

With the emotion on the surface for the filming of the film Soy tu fan, Channel 11 has decided to pamper the fans of Charly and company with the broadcast of the Mexican series.

According to the stories from the fan club of Ana Claudia Talancón, protagonist of Soy tu fan, the series will air every Thursday at 1 in the morning. This news was also shared by Talancón, who gives life to Charly in fiction.

“Notice! I’m your fan on broadcast on Thursdays at 1 am (sic) ”, you can read in a photograph of Channel 11’s programming.

On February 22, Ana Claudia surprised the followers of Soy tu fan with the publication of a photograph where you could see the cast of fiction.

Soy tu fan was broadcast from 2010 to 2011 and had two seasons, starring Ana Claudia Talancón and Martín Altomaro, and tells the story of how Nicolás manages to win the love and affection of Charly with effort and perseverance.

The series, based on an Argentine comedy created by Dolores Fonzi and Constanza Novick, had its premiere on Channel 11 and broke audience levels on public television.

Source: However