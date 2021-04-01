The Mexican ‘Red Boy’ Gámez plays undefeated in Los Mochis

The mochitense knocker Brandon ‘Red Boy’ Gámez is on the warpath to jump to the string again this Saturday, April 3 at the Centenario Sports Center in Los Mochis, Sinaloa; where he will have a heavy caliber duel.

Gamez with an immaculate record of 10 wins with eight of them by way of knockout, accumulates 6 knockouts in his last 7 outings; And he is one of the most serious promises in Mochitense boxing, possessing an enormous punch that will surely take him to unsuspected heights.

Fighter represented exclusively by Promociones del Pueblo, a company directed by Oswaldo Küchle and in association with businessman Javier Cubedo; The ‘Red Boy’ is a fighter with extensive experience in amateur boxing, where he won gold at the National Olympiad; before making the leap to professionalism in 2016.

The 26-year-old Gámez will face in a duel agreed in the super bantamweight division with the lagoon Miguel Ángel ‘Mike’ Martínez, who has 24 fights as a professional, and who will undoubtedly be a synodal that will force the ‘Red Boy’ to use the most select of your arsenal if you want to win and want to show that you have the makings of a champion.

Brandon shares the card with his teammates Rosario ‘Pinocho’ Sánchez and Luis Alberto ‘Peluchín’ Araujo; in an event of international stature that promises to shake the public of the ‘Land of Champions’ who will have access to the event with a limited capacity.