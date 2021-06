In July, one of the most traditional film festivals in the world returns, the Cannes Festival, and a talented Mexican woman stands out among the nominees for a Palme d’Or.

Director Tatiana Huezo will compete in the category “a certain look” with her film “Noche de fuego” at the festival that takes place from July 6 to 17, two months later than planned. The film is the first fiction of the Mexican, and is based on the novel “Prayers for the Stolen” by the writer Jennifer Clement.