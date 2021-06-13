The Mexican National Team ‘scares’ the Honduras National Team prior to the friendly match

The Mexican National Team continues on its way to the 2021 Gold Cup, when it faces the Honduras National Team in the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in play to prepare for the Concacaf tournament this summer.

A few hours from the kickoff in the city of Atlanta, Georgia, the Mexican national team led by the coach Gerardo Martino He has begun to do his thing, scaring the catrachos with an imposing fact.

Through Twitter, the Tricolor has shown the dominance it has had against the Central Americans in the last 35 games that have seen faces between friendlies and officials.

The balance leans on the side of the Mexican National Team with 20 wins, eight draws and seven wins for the Hondurans, with 63 goals in favor and 27 against to have a scoring difference of more than 36.

It should be noted that the Mexican National Team will seek to remove the thorn of defeat in the final of the Concacaf Nations League before the United States selection facing Honduras in a preparation game.

