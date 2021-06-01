The Mexican Mengele 2021/06/20 | Excelsior

Among the horrors of World War II, the ferocity with which the Nazis violated human rights by experimenting with prisoners stands out; The greatest example of these criminal behaviors was Josef Mengele, a doctor with a doctorate in Anthropology and Medicine from the University of Munich, who had received congratulations for a thesis in genetics, but in Auschwitz he dedicated himself to doing experiments with prison children, killing thousands of them He did all this in the shadow of Hitler; history remembers him as “the angel of death” (Todesengel) who used his knowledge of medicine to destroy human beings.

I have remembered this because in our country history will remember a doctor, a researcher, who had the responsibility of facing COVID-19 and, instead of acting as a scientist, acted as a lackey of the Presidency, ignored the basic rules of Epidemiology, ignored the warnings from the experts regarding the management of the pandemic, he repeatedly wrong his diagnosis and his prognosis about the evolution of the covid, he never performed tests to detect the virus, he ignored the claims of doctors who needed protection to care for the sick, ordered that patients who would die in a few days be sent home, lied by reporting the data on sick and dead, defended his boss who violates health regulations and refuses to wear face masks, and made fun of national and foreign critics who They point out that Mexico is one of the countries with the worst handling of the pandemic.

Documents were published pointing out their errors, epidemiologists and sanitarians experts published in the press (1, 2, 3 and 4), and in the media what was happening, even a researcher, Dr. Laurie Ann Ximénez Fyvie (5) made a book detailing the above; Forums were held to evaluate the course of the pandemic and make recommendations, but the Mexican Mengele continued in his thirteen, despising, and even attacking, those who criticized him.

And just as the life and criminal actions of the Angel of Death are remembered by history and by the relatives of the thousands of sacrificed Jews, the relatives of more than half a million Mexicans killed by covid will never forget what Hugo López did- Gatell; In addition, it must be remembered that he was deputy director of Epidemiology of the Ministry of Health when the A (H1N1) epidemic began in 2009, and he was fired for the mistakes he made, that is, the story of this individual is not new.

What I write here – as I have always done – is in a personal capacity, and I write it out of outrage that the authorities of my country ignore the health catastrophe, despise the sick and the dead, and keep a criminal silence facing one of the saddest events in the health life of the country.

Josef Mengele was protected time and again by the authorities of the Third Reich, in the same way that Dr. López-Gatell is protected by the health authorities, which further aggravates the offense to the Mexicans who lost their lives.

It is said that “one death is a disgrace, half a million deaths is a statistic”; Every life is valuable, that is why I refuse to accept silence in the face of one of the most dire events in the health life of Mexico.

