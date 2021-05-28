The Mexican Marina de Tavira leads the new Spanish series on Apple TV + – Las Noticias de Chihuahua – Entrelíneas

The Mexican actress Marina de Tavira, nominated for an Oscar for Rome (2018), the New Yorker Rosie Pérez and the Spanish Maribel Verdú lead the cast of Now and then, the first Spanish series on Apple TV, from the creators of Velvet and Las chicas of the cable.

Ramón Campos and Teresa Fernández Valdés, from Bambú Producciones, are behind this series that will be directed by Gideon Raff (Homeland). It will be shot in Spanish and English and will be set in Miami.

It is a thriller that revolves around a group of friends whose lives changed forever during a weekend of celebrations that ended with one of them dead. Twenty years later, the other five are reunited after receiving a threat that puts their seemingly perfect lives at risk.

Apple announced today in a statement the full cast, with several Latin American actors. Marina Tavira will be Ana, a prepared and ambitious woman who has decided to park her political career to support that of her husband.

Rosie Pérez, also nominated for an Oscar for Fearless (1993), will be Flora, a detective obsessed with discovering the truth about an unsolved case from 20 years ago and Maribel Verdú (And your mother too, Pan’s Labyrinth) Sofía, a lawyer strong and self-made that hides too many secrets.

The cast will also feature Mexican José María Yazpik (Narcos: México) as Pedro, a candidate for mayor of Miami and married to Ana; Colombian Manolo Cardona as Marcos, a doctor who has had to sacrifice all his dreams to hide that common secret.

The Argentine Soledad Villamil (The secret of her eyes) will be Daniela, a reserved artist who has never managed to overcome the trauma she experienced in her youth; and the Slovenian Željko Ivanek (Madam Secretary) will be Sullivan, a detective who is the voice of experience and who tries to keep his partner Flora from getting into too much trouble.

Campos and Fernández-Valdés will act as showrunners and the scripts will be written by Neira, Campos and their usual team.

