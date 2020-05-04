The world of Lucha Libre makes an appearance by promoting # QuédateEnCasa with its own version named as #LuchaEnCasa

The impact of COVID-19 on the Independent Circuit

The arrival of COVID-19 has negatively affected multiple industries and businesses, including the Independent Wrestling Circuit.

The cancellation of events has influenced the non-possibility of financing a fixed salary for the fighters, having to choose to carry out other types of activities in order to cover their expenses.

Many of the Fighters have recently chosen to carry out a series of live broadcasts for the platform (mainly from Facebook, followed by Instagram) to be able to keep in touch with their followers and / or fans, although eventually it is something totally different from what they could be a direct contact or just see them in action on the strings

A spot of the Mexican Wrestling Association

Last May 1, a spot with the title #LuchaEnCasa was published on the Official Website of the Mexican Wrestling Association.

This spot briefly shows a small scene of a recent function of the company followed by the different Facebook Lives that Professional Wrestlers have been doing on their own, ending with a count of photographs of both wrestlers and the family interaction that popularizes the Pancracio Mexicano to give the message of # QuédateEnCasa but in a more personalized style, #LuchaEnCasa

