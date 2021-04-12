The Mexican “La Bestia” Lucero annihilates García

(From left to right) Edgar Sandoval, Isaac “La Bestia” Lucero and Raúl “Jíbaro” Pérez

Under the tutelage of two-time world champion Raúl “Jibaro” Pérez, exciting unbeaten rising prospect Isaac “La Bestia” Lucero (7-0, 6KO) of La Paz, Mexico, added another triumph to his record with an electrifying knockout of the experienced Néstor García (23-23-1, 17KO). The six-round match in the super welterweight category was part of the show presented at the Big Punch Arena in Tijuana, Mexico, on Saturday afternoon by Jibaro Promotions.

After a minute of study, Lucero, possessing a strong and aggressive style, found the opportunity against the fierce García de Querétaro, Mexico, near the end of the first round he connected a powerful right to the jaw of his rival as he fell back towards the ropes. Lucero managed to continue punishing Garcia scoring a right wing followed with a left uppercut. Garcia, injured, tried to escape, but on weak legs that forced the third on the surface to stop the action.

“I felt strong, my opponent came with a lot of experience, but it didn’t take long to figure it out,” said Lucero, who was champion 4 times at the national level in Mexico, minutes after the fight. “I think I’m ready for the next level. My amateur experience helps me a lot to understand this type of rival and with the new things that I am learning from my coach in terms of tactics and technique, I feel on the right track and I believe that 2021 will be an important year for my career. “

“The Beast” seeks to return soon to a rival who demands more of him.

“I have discussed it with my team, my Top Management representatives and my trained ‘Jibaro’ Pérez,” explained Lucero. “I’m working very hard in the gym as well as my physical trainer, the plan is in my next fight to go down to welterweight and against an opponent who can demand a little more from me.”

Top Management, who is led by Erick Ibarra, Paco Vega and Héctor de la Vega, feel that it is only a matter of time before Lucero is at the top of boxing. “Isaac is a very strong fighter who has great sporting pride. They are hardly going to defeat him. There are some technical details that have to be polished, but our job is to help him with that obviously together with his coach Raúl Pérez. We believe Isaac will be the super lightweight champion. “

(Photo: Supplied)