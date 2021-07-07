The Mexican Julián Araujo has offers from 3 European teams

Mexican soccer player Julián Araujo of LA Galaxy of Major League Soccer (MLS), would have three formal offers from European football to emigrate this summer, these being Germany, France Y Portugal.

According to Rene Tovar of ESPN, the teams interested in the footballer’s services are Sporting Lisbon, current Portuguese champions, Lille, also the French monarch, and Eintracht Frankfurt of the Bundesliga.

Also read: Club América: Santiago Solari asked for the return of Nicolás Castillo

Julián Araujo, who works as a right wing defender and is 19 years old, has also just renewed until 2025 with the LA Galaxy, so the proposal of these three teams is being studied.

Julián Araujo has dual nationality as he was born in the United States but of Mexican parents, so he is still available for both national teams, who seek to have his services in the future.

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content