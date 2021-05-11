The Mexican Javier Camarena wins the Opera Awards as the best male singer in 2021 – Las Noticias de Chihuahua – Entrelíneas

The Mexican tenor Javier Camarena was awarded by the International Opera Awards organization as the best male singer in 2021.

Camarena, 45, was selected from a group of renowned artists such as Carlos Álvarez, Stephen Gould, René Pape, George Petean and Russell Thomas, his representative office in Mexico reported in a statement.

“2020 was a terrible year for culture and the arts. With practically all the opera houses in the world closed, our activity came to a standstill, ”Camarena said in a remote session from Switzerland during his thank you speech.

“Today, I dedicate this award to the entire artistic community that has remained firm and constant in its commitment to its work, thus demonstrating to everyone that music and art are essential in the health of the human spirit,” he added.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Culture of Mexico and the National Institute of Fine Arts and Literature (INBAL) congratulated Camarena for the recognition that is considered by experts as the Oscars of opera.

Javier Camarena, born in the city of Xalapa, Veracruz, in 1976 is one of the most successful lyrical singers of the moment due to his particular voice tessitura.