The Mexican film that uses mockumentary to terrify us – Las Noticias de Chihuahua – Entrelíneas

His name was Juan Felipe de Jesús González, a lonely man: some would say even a hermit. He lived on the outskirts of a small town in Oaxaca in a cabin and only had contact with a couple of people. Few knew that he was a former priest of a Catholic convent who hid in his house three wild children that he had found in the depths of the forest. It was only discovered when his home was consumed by fire, although, even so, it seems that today no one knows and no one remembers. FERAL is the new proposal for Mexican horror cinema, a mockumentary built with scraps of found footage, interviews with a couple of those close to Juan Felipe and, of course, the power of fiction, always present although hidden from view.

Awarded with the award for Best Film at the last Los Cabos International Film Festival, FERAL recounts a fictitious event from the past – that occurred during the 1980s – through a documentary camera that talks with those who were close, and also complements it with the tapes that the protagonist of the tragedy documented for himself. With the passing of the minutes, the experience is like seeing a reality immersed in horror. Andrés Kaiser, its director, explained to Cine PREMIERE why he chose to make his debut in that format.

“The documentary structure provided a hyper-realistic experience for the viewer,” commented the filmmaker, who is also an award-winning writer in the literary spheres. «By presenting all this in a documentary format, or an interview with a camera, what paradoxically this artifice does is that it removes your veils. It makes as if everything was much less worked. The camera exists, the camera is there, it moves, has errors or someone is operating that camera. If in addition to that we add the found footage videos, then you have a voyeuristic reality experience. Because those videos are not made for someone else to see, they are made for someone to do an investigation, and they also allow you to go back in time, because those videos were filmed in the 80s. So you have a movie with hyper-reality, with a high voyeuristic charge and with the ability to jump between two timelines. In formal terms it was very seductive and very powerful to tell a story, and in dramatic terms it allowed the characters to contradict each other ».

The characters of the film, although few, are essential to build the story. Videos filmed in the first person are not enough to understand the complexity behind the event. Some neighbors decide not to remember what happened; still others remember it, but prefer not to talk about it; those close to him give their opinion on the mental state of the protagonist, but above all it is the viewer who is involved as an active part, who must decide for himself.

Regarding that type of immersive experience, the filmmaker considers that it was a much more attractive opportunity than that of any conventional horror film. In this sense, FERAL is not formally a horror film that seeks suspense under the pretext of the supernatural, but rather contains what Kaiser himself describes as a «gender split», which allowed him to relate his film to some other of the who is a fan, like Michael Haneke’s Funny Games.

“At some point the film gave clear signals that it needed to move from a mystery thriller that has to do with the investigation, the analysis of the past, and little by little it was unfolding into a rarity that reached horror,” he commented.

“Unlike a one hundred percent horror film, which from the beginning tries to put into your head what is happening, what is the horror, I was very interested in that progression. What [sucede en] those movies that I really like, like Funny Games […] I didn’t want it to be just a mystery movie. [Quería que fuera] A gender journey. A genre that unfolds ».

The idea for the film arose from the director’s relationship with Vicente Leñero. Andrés Kaiser was a student of Leñero for six years in one of his workshops and there the professor told him the story of a psychoanalytic monastery. From there, the opportunity arises to imagine a character in that place and discover where he would end up. In the end, the film resulted not from finding a man’s relationship with God, as was the intention of the director and screenwriter at the beginning, but from finding a group of wild children who “represent the earth and the horror of reality.” .

The case of feral children has been no stranger to the headlines and scholars of the past. To be able to touch on the subject, Kaiser had to explore it in depth:

There is very little information. It is very poorly documented, but I discovered Jean Itard’s book [El niño salvaje de Aveyron] which is the one who tries to lead Victor to be a French citizen. And later [François] Truffaut does it in a movie; also the case of Kaspar Hauser that Werner Herzog makes in a film; the case of the girl Genie in California; And I surrounded myself with all that and it was so impressive that a month before I started filming, the case appeared in Oaxaca of a girl named Herminia [….] a girl that they had locked in a wooden box and when they rescue her and take her to the hospital, she cannot even lie in bed because the box was designed so that she would be in a posture […] It was a very brutal thing and it continues to happen and for me it arouses a lot of interest because, according to me, feral children contain the enigma of humanity, who we are, what makes us human, what makes us more than naked apes ».

According to the director, the idea from the beginning was attractive and so seductive that many people immediately wanted to join the project. His first film was not destined to be FERAL, but the story of a parrot that recited the Psalms every morning. A kind of comedy that reflected on religion – for Kaiser, religion and man’s relationship with God is a source of interest. Although at the end of the day the main attraction of his only film is the trio of wild children, the relationship of the protagonist, a Catholic monk, with theology allows an extra dimension that intermingles science and religion. The psychoanalysis that allows knowing the human being against the path that man must follow according to God’s rules.

FERAL Mexican terror Andrés Kaiser

Children face this dilemma. A triad that is desperately trying to educate in civilized behavior, but at the same time in the moral rules dictated by sacred texts. For Kaiser the experience of working with children was very joyous and he completely refuses to consider such activity as one of the biggest challenges of the film. The children underwent rigorous training that allowed them to especially explore their body language.

«We did a casting that lasted eight months. We stayed with 3 and we put them for a year in a workshop supervised by Margarita and Daniela Mandoki, who have a school for children’s acting, ”said Kaiser. “But I was not interested in giving them an acting school, I was interested in their motor and body abilities. We joined the team with Jaime Razzo, who is a butoh dance dancer, who for a year gave them a bodily expression workshop in which they connected with their body, beyond how to say a dialogue, which I think served them a lot and He was very disciplined because Jaime is very tough. But once they got on set it was wonderful. “

FERAL holds many surprises in its roughly one hundred minutes long, as well as saved them for its director, who initially thought it would be easy to film. Complications included a hard-to-reach set in the middle of the forest, to the challenge of filming in a location that would have to be destroyed later: there would only be one chance to get it right. However, there were many people who joined the project as soon as they knew the idea of ​​the filmmaker. “The idea was so seductive from the start,” Kaiser said. «A mockumentary with wild children. Everyone said: let’s see, tell me more. And I had the impression that it was going to be easy to film, cheap to film. As super easy, I grab a camera and put it here and now, but of course not. But that idea was so seductive, that the story and the form immediately struck people.

Source: Cinepremiere