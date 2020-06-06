The VSZ-20 ventilator, which is about to hit the market, will allow part of the intubation needs to be unloaded in Mexico

The scarcity of fans breathing system to care for patients with coronavirus COVID-19 has forced Mexico to buy equipment abroad. To combat this dependency, a group of biomedical engineers developed the first Mexican ventilator that is about to hit the market.

The basement of National Institute of Medical Sciences and Nutrition Salvador Zubirán (INCMNSZ), a public hospital in southern Mexico City, is not just any basement.

Here is the biomedical engineering laboratory, where a team of 28 people reviews the hospital’s medical supplies and develops new technology. Here was born the VSZ-20 fan, which will allow to relieve part of the intubation needs of the country.

“In these moments of the pandemic, the patient requires the help of mechanic ventilation, they are not autonomous for breathing, and the support of a ventilator is required to perform the function of the lungs“Fanny Alvarado, head of the department, told Efe.

Foreign dependency

But many of the fans have had to be purchased from the Foreign, such as the 2,000 respirators that arrived in the United States in May to face a pandemic that has killed more than 13,000 people.

“Seeing the need that began to emerge worldwide, we looked for ways to get fans. Unfortunately, there were no longer any or they were priced quite high. What we did was review what we could do to support this pandemic“Said the engineer.

For this reason, in a record time of almost two months, the National Institute of Medical Sciences developed this new model of ventilator, which is only pending official authorization to initiate the large-scale manufacturing.

“It will be to support all hospitals in Mexico and, if at any given time it is required in other countries, surely the commercialization“Explained the engineer.

A Mexican fan

The initial idea was that the same institute manufactured these fans, but the agreement with several metallurgical companies Private companies in Mexico will increase the manufacturing rate from three per week to about 300.

As planned, it will cost 10 thousand dollars (about 230 thousand pesos), half of those purchased abroad, and would allow expanding hospital capacity in critical places such as Mexico City, where 72 percent of intubation beds.

“It is not a high-end or mid-range fan. It will serve for the contingency, it is merely mechanical and its parts are made in Mexico ”, explained Juan Jesús Mejía, medical engineer of this laboratory decorated with a Mexican flag.

The patient is introduced with a cannula through the trachea connected to the ventilator, which with a piston system pumps pressure to keep the lungs open and can also supply supplemental oxygen.

“Any type of fan needs to go through a previous training. It is not just connect the machine and that’s it. It is to understand several important parameters such as volume, pressure, patient resistance“He added.

