The Mexican entrepreneurship that seeks to be a unicorn company | Tec Review

Pedro Lichtinger assures that, until now, there is no cure for cancer. But, he with his company Starton Therapeutics wants to help patients so that the disease is not so hard. How? With a transdermal implant. So this Mexican entrepreneurship seeks to be a unicorn company.

Lichtinger took the first leap to achieve this goal thanks to a television program in the United States: Unicorn hunters.

“It has been an extraordinary experience to participate with Unicorn Hunters, as their professionalism is exceptional”, details this entrepreneur, who is also an electromechanical engineer, graduated from the National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM).

And although it has not yet been announced what the investment will be made by the program, this Mexican does not give up.

How this Mexican startup that seeks to be a unicorn company works

The transdermal implant it has already been successfully tested in mice. According to this Mexican entrepreneur interviewed by Tec Review, the results have been the following:

The group of animals that received no medicine had a 29-fold growth in the implanted tumors.

While the group that received the conventional drug Revlimid registered a growth of five times the implanted tumors.

the mice that received the same drug via the transdermal patch developed by Lichtinger showed the best response to treatment.

“Our group contracted 80% of implanted tumors,” explains this entrepreneur, who runs the company responsible for this medical technology.

Fight cancer with a transdermal patch

The basic idea is to change the way Revlimid is given, because when it is done continuously and at low doses, which is achieved with the transdermal patch, the effectiveness of the treatment increases.

The patch is changed every seven days, but patients currently prescribed Revlimid have to take it every 24 hours, because at 14 hours there is no detectable drug in the body.

“With our patch the amount of medicine normally given is reduced by up to 75% and we managed to attack cancer cells all the time, while oral Revlimid records almost 12 hours every day that cancer cells rest and can build resistance, ”explains Lichtinger.

The patch also aims to improve the tolerability of treatment.

Normally the doses chosen are those that the patient supports, but they are not optimal, because these would end up killing the patient.

“So, of course, by giving 75% less medicine, we should have better tolerability at the same dose,” Lichtinger clarifies.

This entrepreneur, with previous experience as a director of transnational laboratories such as SmithKlein and Pfizer, explains that the great scientific development wrought by humans has not been enough to cure cancer.

“So when you hear a scientist say that he is going to cure cancer, he is basically lying; nowadays it is not possible, but perhaps in 20 or 50 years it will be achieved ”.

However, the currently achievable goal is to make cancer be suffered as acquired immunodeficiency syndrome (AIDS), in the sense that patients can extend their life expectancy and quality of life.

“We want patients to survive rather than 5 years, 10, 15 or 20 years. I believe that the future of cancer will increasingly be that of a chronic disease, ”says Lichtinger.

The entrepreneurial approach

Starton Therapeutics was founded four years ago, but Lichtinger’s vision was to never leverage itself through venture capital companies, the predominant model in the growing biotech startup segment.

“Those companies do a good job, because they give the money, but they take control of the company. We are interested in the benefit of the patient, while they are interested in making the money grow as quickly as possible ”.

Despite rejecting the classic investment model, in these four years Starton Therapeutics has raised $ 27 million from 250 investors.

“We are at a stage where 250 are no longer able to raise the amounts of money we need because we are reaching the tests that are larger, so we need more investment.”

Who is Pedro Lichtinger?

He graduated from the career in 1978, a year after a major devaluation of the peso was triggered in the country.

“Exactly that time was my turn, but in the United States I already had job offers and that is why I no longer returned to Mexico,” says Lichtinger.

And it is that Pedro makes it very clear during the interview: for him it is a privilege to have been born in the capital of the first country in America to have had a university, the Royal and Pontifical, predecessor of UNAM. And even if he is abroad, he has the terroir in his heart.

“Part of my motivation is to return to my roots, and although I am living in Miami, I often go to eat at La Number 20, a Mexican restaurant that also exists in Mexico City. I will always be Mexican and for me it is a pride to be able to represent Mexico in the United States ”, he concludes.