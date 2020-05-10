The analysis groups consulted by Banxico have worsened their estimate for the economy this year due to the impact of the new coronavirus.

The Mexican economy will sink 7.1% in 2020, impacted by the effects of the new coronavirus pandemic, according to the most recent monthly survey by Banco de México (Banxico) among analysts.

The data for the April financial year contrasts with the contraction forecast in March for the median of 38 analysis groups consulted by the central bank, which was -3.5%.

For 2021, analysts improved their expectations by estimating an expansion of 2.2%, from the previous calculation of 1.7%.

In addition, analysts believe that Banxico’s benchmark interest rate will be at 5% at the end of the year, from the 5.5% forecast in the March survey.

The entity governed by Alejandro Díaz de León has advanced its monetary policy decision on a couple of occasions to lower its key rate and currently leave it at 6% in order to support the economy against the onslaught of the new coronavirus.

For the end of 2021, the median of the analysts also estimates that the central bank will have its rate at 5%, from 5.5% considered in the March survey.

The analysis groups also foresee a more expensive dollar at the end of 2020, when their estimate went from 21.95 pesos per green ticket to 23.05 pesos.

They also forecast more moderate inflation for all of 2020, going from a 3.64% rate to a 2.90.% Rate, still within Banxico’s target range, which is 3% plus / minus one percentage point.

For 2021, analysts forecast inflation of 3.50%, slightly lower than the rate of 3.51% estimated in the March survey.

