The Global Indicator of Economic Activity falls 1.6% compared to February 2019; Construction has its biggest drop since 2001.

By Francisco Rivera

The Mexican economy contracted 1.6% in February compared to the same month of 2019, its worst fall at the annual rate since November 2009.

The National Institute of Statistics and Geography (Inegi) published this Friday the Global Indicator of Economic Activity (IGAE), a tool that monthly measures the evolution of the economy in the country.

Within the indicator, primary or agricultural activities fell 8.3%, the strongest contraction since March 2013, according to seasonally adjusted data available on the institute’s website.

While secondary or industrial activities, one of the engines of the economy, fell 3.5% and spun 17 months with falls at an annual rate. In addition, it is the largest disaster since October 2009.

Within industrial activities, construction contracted 9.5%, the steepest decline since June 2001.

Meanwhile, tertiary or service activities fell 0.3% and totaled two months with contractions at the annual rate.

And how did January fare?

The economy measured through IGAE fell 0.2% in February compared to the previous month, after stagnations in January and December.

Inland, primary activities fell 5.7%, the deepest contraction since February 2017.

Meanwhile, secondary activities decreased 0.6%, after an increase of 0.3% in January, while tertiary activities advanced 0.1%, after contractions in January and December.

For the Monex Group analysis area, the IGAE data for this Friday reaffirm the negative prospects for the Mexican economy in the first quarter of 2020 amid the impact of the new coronavirus.

“Starting in March, the falls will be accelerated and concentrated in the tertiary sector, which is the only one that until now maintains positive rates,” he said in a report to his clients.

The financial firm maintained its forecast that the economy in all of 2020 will contract -6.5%, with a slow recovery after the contingency by COVID-19.

The Inegi will publish on April 30 the preliminary data on how the economy fared during the first quarter. The final figure will be known on May 26.

Mexico will be no stranger to the negative impact of the new coronavirus expected in most countries.

The Treasury does not rule out that the fall of the economy in 2020 is up to 4%.

The most recent Citibanamex survey among analysts shows that the consensus foresees a contraction of 6.7%, while the most recent Banco de México survey also among analysts predicts a fall in the economy of 3.50%.

In 2019 the Gross Domestic Product contracted 0.1%, the first fall in 10 years.

