MEXICO – Silvia Pinal, one of the divas of the Golden Age of Mexican cinema (1933-1964), is recovering satisfactorily from the surgery to which she was subjected a few hours ago, after suffering an accident at her home on Thursday night. Mexican capital, in which he fractured his hip.

Actress Sylvia Pasquel, her oldest daughter, shared a video on social networks in which she reveals the medical side of her 88-year-old mother’s health.

We have Silvia Pinal for a while! Said Pasquel after thanking the samples of affection for her mother and her family.

In the afternoon, Pasquel confirmed the national media reports that warned that, as a result of the fall, her mother had fractured her hip and had been hospitalized in an emergency since early morning.

The first actress underwent surgery at 2 p.m. local time in one of the most prestigious hospitals in the Mexican capital.

Pasquel said that since last night they did all the preoperative studies and that her mother is in good health, although with a fractured hip.

“Fortunately, it is neither serious nor serious. It is delicate because of my mother’s age,” Pasquel told Mexican television.

Pasquel explained that her mother was quarantining at her home in Acapulco, but that this week she returned to Mexico City with her son Luis Enrique Guzmán and that last night, while she was alone, she tripped over a carpet and fell down on her back.

Since last night, the only family member accompanying her is her son Luis Enrique, since due to the health crisis affecting the country, it is not recommended that there be many people with her.

Pasquel told the media that the surgeon who will attend her is the same doctor who has been in the care of her sister Alejandra Guzmán, who has undergone surgery on the hip on dozens of occasions for a poor practice of cosmetic surgery.

Sylvia Pasquel called on the media to avoid congregating in the hospital these days and when her mother is released, because she will not be able to attend to the press, nor is it recommended that she be subjected to riots.

The 88-year-old Mexican actress, mother of singer Alejandra Guzmán, gave details of the health problems she faced.

In mid-February, the actress stayed in the hospital for several days because, she said, an infection blocked her bladder and caused pain in her back and stomach.

Silvia Pinal spent a week under observation in the hospital and, upon leaving, assured that she was never serious.

From Alejandra Guzmán to Frida Sofía and Michelle Salas, the legendary actress Silvia Pinal has an extensive female offspring who has also shone in show business. Know them.

“I have to have a more rigorous diet, I have to behave better,” he said then.

